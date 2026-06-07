Phoebe Bridgers Announces Phone-Free 'The Lost Tour' Dates Across North America and Europe

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers has announced her 2026 arena tour, The Lost Tour, with a strict no-phone policy enforced via Yondr pouches. The tour will span the UK, Europe, and North America, featuring support from Alex G and Isaac Wood, and will donate $1 per ticket to RAINN. This follows recent surprise acoustic shows and her first full-band tour since 2023.

Phoebe Bridgers has implemented a strict no-phone policy for her upcoming arena tour , The Lost Tour , spanning the UK, Europe, and North America. The policy requires all attendees to secure their phones, smartwatches, and similar devices in Yondr pouches upon arrival, which they keep with them but cannot open during the performance.

Violation may result in ejection. This approach aims to foster an immersive, distraction-free live music experience. The tour, her first full-band run since 2023's Reunion Tour, will begin in Indianapolis on September 15, 2026, with additional dates in major North American cities like Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Vancouver. Supporting acts include Alex G for North America and Isaac Wood for the UK/EU.

A charitable component is integrated: $1 from each North American ticket will be donated to RAINN, a leading anti-sexual violence organization. The announcement follows a recent series of surprise acoustic pop-up shows nationwide, culminating in a performance at Madison Square Garden where tickets were notably priced at $1. This tour represents a significant return to large-venue touring for Bridgers, emphasizing both artistic integrity and social responsibility





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Phoebe Bridgers The Lost Tour No Phone Policy Yondr Pouches Arena Tour RAINN Donation Alex G Isaac Wood Live Music

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