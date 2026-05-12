Pickpockets Targeting Singaporeans and Foreign Workers on Johor Buses

Malaysian media outlet Sin Chew Daily reported on May 8 that pickpockets have been active in Johor for many years, targeting Singaporeans, foreign workers, and elderly locals. Commuters have become more vigilant and use bags with zippers to protect their belongings.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/ Johor Sin ChewPublic buses have reportedly become a playground for pickpockets in Johor , who would nick valuables from unsuspecting commuters including Singaporeans . The ruffians have allegedly been active for many years and typically target Singaporeans , foreign workers and elderly locals , Malaysian media outlet Sin Chew Daily reported on May 8.

A commuter, surnamed Fang, told the paper that the pickpockets are part of a group, and she had nearly been a victim herself. They typically operate in groups of three to five people. During the crime, they would use backpacks to cover their hands and steal the phone or wallet when the victim is not paying attention, the 51-year-old claimed.

She added that the thieves are usually well dressed and often steal on weekends and holidays when more people take the buses for a day out. Fang has become more vigilant when taking buses and now uses a bag with a zipper to protect her belongings. One Malay commuter, who declined to be named, also said pickpocket incidents occur more frequently on inter-state buses that ply longer routes.

Passengers from places like Masai, Kota Tinggi and Taman Daya are more likely to become their targets. Another passenger surnamed Cai told Sin Chew that she had seen a foreign worker confront an alleged pickpocket after alighting from a bus. When contacted by the Malaysian publication, chief operating officer of the Public Transport Corporation of Johor (PAJ) Fadzil Abdul Hamid said they had not received any complaints about pickpockets.

He has since contacted the bus operator and requested for CCTV footage to be reviewed and investigated, Sin Chew reported. Separately, Malaysian police in April arrested five Chinese nationals from a gang of pickpockets who target tourists at popular attractions around Melaka. The suspects, aged from 29 to 62, would move in groups and target victims in crowded tourist hotspots, particularly around Jonker Walk, reported The Star.

The syndicate, identified as "Guangxi Gang", was uncovered after a Chinese tourist lodged a police report on April 25 after his wallet was stolen there. Five reports were received from victims since April, with estimated losses of RM20,000 (S$6,400), said Melaka Tengah OCPD Asst Comm Christopher Patit





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Pickpockets Johor Singaporeans Foreign Workers Elderly Locals Malaysian Media Sin Chew Daily Public Transport Corporation Of Johor (PAJ) CCTV Footage Tourist Hotspots Chinese Nationals \Guangxi Gang\

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