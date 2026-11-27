A detailed account of a 2026 Camino de Santiago journey highlights the severe physical pain and mental challenges faced by walkers on the historic Spanish pilgrimage route.

Walking the final 210 kilometers of the Camino de Santiago in October 2026 tested the physical and mental limits of one pilgrim, revealing the intense suffering behind the romanticized notion of the journey. The walker arrived at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in a state of complete exhaustion, with a swollen right ankle and searing pain under the left foot signaling the toll of the nine-day trek.

Journey Begins With High Hopes in Ponferrada

The Camino de Santiago, or Way of St James, is a network of historic pilgrimage routes that converge at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, northwestern Spain. The tradition began in the 9th century when the tomb of St James, one of Jesus' 12 apostles, was discovered in the region. A chapel was erected on the site, leading to the growth of the city and a thousand years of continuous pilgrimages from across Europe.

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The writer's journey started two years earlier after a panic attack with heart palpitations and momentary blindness prompted a career break at age 40. Choosing to walk the final 210km from Ponferrada instead of the more popular Sarria starting point offered a practical desire for quieter trails and a symbolic goal to join the 18,000 Dual Pilgrims who have completed both the Kumano Kodo and Camino de Santiago.

Physical Agony Sets In During Second Day

After leaving a job in early 2026, the writer trained in the gym and researched extensively before arriving at Ponferrada on October 17, 2026. The initial plan involved walking between 20km and 30km daily, equating to 40,000 to 50,000 steps a day for nine days straight, a routine that seemed straightforward before the first uphill climb.

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The first day of the Camino was idyllic, featuring cold crisp air and warm sun while passing through sleepy villages and historic old towns. Meeting fellow pilgrims at dinner tables provided community, but the second day brought a grueling 30km hike with an 8km uphill climb to O Cebreiro, a village atop a 1,300m hill that became the turning point for the journey.

Mental and Physical Toll of the Route

Forgetting that O Cebreiro's high elevation meant near-freezing temperatures, the writer suffered from the cold night air and a calcified body feeling. The subsequent 24km downhill hike unleashed deep agony in the knees and thighs, with balms, massages, and paracetamol failing to quell the pain that spread to stiffened thighs and bruised big toes.

By the time the writer collapsed on the plaza with hiking poles strewn about, every part of the body was screaming for mercy. The mental challenge proved as difficult as the physical strain, as most pilgrims met, regardless of age, had already been walking for weeks, highlighting the endurance required for the path.

Existential Reasons Behind the Pilgrimage

The decision to undertake this arduous walk was driven by an existential desire to live a simple, almost ascetic life for two weeks. The writer hoped that by stripping away modern comforts and facing extreme physical hardship, answers to life's problems would emerge, providing clarity after a mid-career crisis.

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Despite the bruised big toes turning the shade of brinjal and the granite cold on a sore back, the journey to Santiago de Compostela was completed. The experience underscored the historical weight of the route and the personal sacrifice required to walk in the footsteps of thousands of pilgrims over more than a millennium.