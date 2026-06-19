Pineapple Roll Tradition Stains Singapore Homeowner's Floor, Sparking Warning Over Tile Damage

A Singaporean homeowner's Instagram post revealed that the traditional practice of rolling a pineapple into a new home caused acidic juice to stain her floor tiles, leading to widespread advice on prevention and cleaning methods.

A homeowner shared a cautionary tale about a beloved Singapore an tradition after discovering that rolling a pineapple into a new home as a housewarming ritual had left a permanent stain on her floor tiles.

The incident, which involved acidic juice from the fruit, highlights the potential damage that certain foods can cause to common flooring materials such as marble and tile. The story quickly gained attention online, with many other residents coming forward to report similar experiences and offer advice on removal methods and prevention strategies. This serves as a reminder that cultural customs, while meaningful, may have practical consequences that should be considered.

The tradition of rolling a pineapple into a new house is a cherished practice for many Singaporeans, symbolizing the wish for prosperity, wealth, and good fortune in the home. Typically, after the ceremony, the fruit is left on the floor or placed somewhere in the house as a good luck charm before being removed.

However, what many may not realize is that pineapples contain natural acids that can react with certain surfaces, especially when left in contact for an extended period. In tropical climates like Singapore's, heat can accelerate the release of these juices, increasing the risk of staining. The homeowner, Erica Zhao, documented her experience on Instagram, explaining that they had performed the ritual without considering the acidity issue and returned days later to find an unsightly mark on their tiles.

Her post served as a public service announcement to alert other new homeowners about this hidden risk. Erica's discovery prompted a wave of discussion on social media and community forums. Another homeowner posted in the Singapore Home DIY Facebook group about a nearly identical problem, where pineapple juice had discolored marble flooring despite vigorous cleaning attempts using baking soda, commercial stain removers, and steam cleaners.

The stain persisted for a month, leading netizens to suggest professional interventions like honing and polishing. Experts from a local building material supplier, Hafary, reinforced these concerns, stating that acidic foods and fruits left unattended on tiles can permanently tarnish the surface. They specifically referenced the "door opening ceremony" as a scenario where such damage often occurs.

The collective advice from these experiences is clear: those wishing to uphold the pineapple rolling custom should place the fruit on a protective tray or wrap it in cloth to prevent direct contact with floors. Additionally, any spills should be cleaned immediately to minimize harm. This incident not only educates homeowners about floor maintenance but also illustrates how traditional practices can intersect with practical home care in modern living





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Pineapple Rolling Tradition Housewarming Ritual Singapore Floor Stain Acidic Fruit Tile Damage Home Maintenance

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