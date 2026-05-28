Pink Parlour Shuts Down After 21 Years; Co-Founder Apologizes for Difficult Decision

Homegrown beauty salon chain Pink Parlour closes after 21 years, with operations ending May 31. Co-founder Derrick Seeto apologizes for the closure and assures clients that unused packages will be honored under new ownership. Seeto also addresses his new venture AiRe.

After 21 years of serving customers across Southeast Asia, homegrown beauty salon chain Pink Parlour has made the incredibly painful decision to close its doors.

The business announced via its website on May 21 that a sale of the business to a new brand owner had been finalized, with the final day of operations scheduled for May 31. Pink Parlour, known for specializing in hair removal services such as waxing and threading, had built a loyal customer base in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, with multiple outlets in Singapore.

In recent months, the chain had shuttered several locations, including its Orchard Gateway branch and most recently its Kovan outlet, signaling financial distress. Co-founder and president Derrick Seeto took to Facebook on May 24 to address the closure, expressing deep regret and apologizing to customers for the hurt and disappointment caused. He described the decision as one of the hardest periods of his life personally, financially, and emotionally.

Seeto assured clients that unused treatment packages would not be lost; they would be converted into credits and transitioned to the new arrangement with the incoming brand owner. He admitted that mistakes were made during the transition process and asked for patience and understanding, emphasizing that the company was not ignoring customers but handling the situation to the best of its abilities.

The closure follows a challenging year for the salon industry in Singapore, with rising rents and changing consumer habits affecting many small businesses. Seeto also addressed questions about his new business venture. According to his LinkedIn profile, he plans to launch a premium wellness centre under a new brand called AiRe.

In his Facebook post, he clarified that this new venture was not about running away from responsibility but rather a way to rebuild his life and continue supporting his family after the closure had taken everything out of him financially and emotionally over the past few years. Pink Parlour's legacy includes pioneering affordable waxing services in the region and empowering women through beauty.

The transition to a new owner aims to preserve some continuity for clients, though specific details about the new brand remain scarce. Customers have expressed mixed feelings on social media, with some appreciating the transparency and others criticizing the handling of pre-paid packages. Despite the abrupt end, Seeto's candid apology and commitment to resolving issues have garnered some understanding from long-time patrons.

Looking ahead, the new brand owner is expected to operate under a different name and potentially rebrand the remaining services. Pink Parlour's closure marks the end of an era for a homegrown success story that started in 2003 and grew to over 20 outlets at its peak. The company had diversified into other beauty services like eyelash extensions and nail care, but ultimately could not sustain the financial pressures.

Seeto's personal reflection highlighted the emotional toll of entrepreneurship, reminding customers and fellow business owners alike of the risks inherent in retail. As the salon industry continues to evolve, Pink Parlour's story serves as a cautionary tale about the importance of adaptability and financial resilience. For now, clients are advised to reach out to Pink Parlour's customer service for guidance on credit conversion and to stay tuned for updates from the new management





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