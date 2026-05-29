Pinnacle@Duxton Sets New Resale Record for Five-Room Flat

A five-room flat at Pinnacle@Duxton has been sold for S$1.63 million, setting a new resale record for the landmark development. The unit is located at Block 1B Cantonment Road and spans 1,130 square feet, translating to approximately S$1,442 per square foot.

A five-room HDB flat at Pinnacle@Duxton has been sold for S$1.63 million, setting a new resale record for the landmark development. The unit is located at Block 1B Cantonment Road and spans 1,130 square feet, translating to approximately S$1,442 per square foot.

The flat sits between the 43rd and 45th storeys of the development and has about 84 years remaining on its lease, which began in 2011. This latest transaction overtakes the previous Pinnacle@Duxton record set in August 2025, when another five-room unit at 1G Cantonment Road was sold for S$1.6 million. The new sale price is about 5.2% higher than the average resale price of five-room flats at Pinnacle@Duxton, which stands at around S$1.55 million.

The price per square foot also places the flat well above the broader Central Area average for five-room HDB units, commanding a premium of 40.7% over the town average. The previous resale price benchmark for the development was also set last August, when a five-room flat fetched S$1.6 million. The project remains one of Singapore's most recognisable public housing developments due to its central location, distinctive design and close proximity to the Central Business District.

The development is within walking distance of several MRT stations, including Outram Park, Tanjong Pagar, Maxwell, and Chinatown. Connectivity is expected to improve further with the future Cantonment MRT station on the Circle Line. Residents in the area also have access to a range of amenities and commercial hubs such as 100 AM, Tanjong Pagar Plaza, Chinatown Point, Guoco Tower and People's Park Complex.

Educational institutions nearby include Cantonment Primary School within a 1km radius, while Outram Secondary School and NUS Outram are located within 2 km. Completed as a 50-storey residential project in Singapore's city centre, Pinnacle@Duxton is situated next to the business district and comprises seven interconnected towers. The project holds the distinction of being the world's tallest public residential development and features two 500m-long sky gardens, believed to be the longest built on skyscrapers.

The development is also unique among HDB projects as it was the winning entry of an international design competition that attracted 227 submissions from 32 countries. Despite the latest milestone, the Pinnacle@Duxton transaction still falls short of Singapore's overall HDB resale record. That benchmark was set in April this year, when a five-room flat at City Vue @ Henderson along 96A Henderson Road was sold for S$1.728 million.

The Henderson Road unit, located between the 46th and 48th storeys, measures about 1,216 square feet and works out to around S$1,421 per square foot





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Pinnacle@Duxton Resale Record Five-Room Flat HDB Singapore

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