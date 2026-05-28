Pitbull Seeks Volunteers for Guinness World Record Bald Cap Attempt at BST Hyde Park

Pitbull is calling on fans to help set a Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps at his July 10 BST Hyde Park show. The idea, sparked by BBC Radio 1's Greg James, has Pitbull fully behind the effort, urging fans to don the caps and make history. Volunteers are needed to count participants.

Music superstar Pitbull , known worldwide as Mr. Worldwide, is rallying his fans to participate in an official Guinness World Records attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing bald cap s.

The record bid will take place during his headlining performance at American Express presents BST Hyde Park in London on July 10. The idea originated from BBC Radio 1 Breakfast show host Greg James, who encouraged fans to attempt the record as soon as Pitbull's Hyde Park date was announced. Pitbull quickly embraced the challenge, contacting James to express his full support.

In a message to fans, Pitbull said, Guinness Book of World Records, get ready for all the Bald-E's that will be putting it down on July 10th at Hyde Park. Every time you put on that bald cap, you know you're about to have the time of your lives… thank you. Dale!

The trend of fans wearing bald caps to Pitbull's concerts began at his sold-out O2 Arena dates in London, where thousands of attendees donned the caps to mimic Pitbull's signature bald look. The record attempt requires participants to wear a bald cap securely, with hair tucked under the front and top, and all attendees must gather at the same time for at least one minute for the count to be official.

Volunteers are being sought to help count the number of bald-capped fans in the crowd. An Instagram post from Pitbull and the festival stated, In case you missed it, we're going for a Guinness World Records title with Mr Worldwide - Pitbull - and we need a squad of legendary volunteers to help make it official. Your mission (should you choose to accept it), count the shiny-headed Bald-es in the crowd and help us make history.

Darcey Jackson, Director of Talent at AEG Presents European Festivals, expressed excitement about hosting the world record attempt. We are so excited to host a world record attempt at Pitbull's show in BST Hyde Park. We have broken a few world records in the past but this will truly be the time of our lives. Come one, come all, come bald.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford added, We look forward to adjudicating this record at BST Hyde Park with Pitbull. What better way to be part of something amazing than coming together with other fans to celebrate your favorite artist. The attempt is expected to draw thousands of participants, creating a sea of bald-capped fans united in their love for Pitbull's music and energetic performances.

The event promises to be a memorable highlight of the summer festival season, combining music, fan camaraderie, and a shot at a world record. Pitbull's latest album has been a commercial success, and his live shows are known for their high energy and audience participation. This record attempt adds a unique interactive element, allowing fans to actively contribute to the show and potentially etch their names in history.

The record currently stands at a number that Pitbull and his team are eager to surpass, with the exact target being kept under wraps until the day of the event. Participants are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spots and ensure their bald caps are properly fitted. The festival organizers have provided guidelines for the caps, emphasizing that they must be worn correctly and be visible from the adjudicators' vantage points.

As the date approaches, social media is buzzing with fans planning their outfits and sharing tips on where to get the best bald caps. Some are even organizing group meet-ups to maximize the visual impact. The attempt is not just about breaking a record; it is a celebration of Pitbull's career, his loyal fanbase, and the unifying power of music.

With Pitbull's charisma and the festive atmosphere of BST Hyde Park, the event is poised to be a spectacular success, leaving a lasting impression on everyone involved. Whether you are a die-hard fan or a casual listener, joining the bald cap movement is a chance to be part of something larger than life, exactly as Pitbull intended.

The countdown to July 10 is on, and the world will be watching to see if Mr. Worldwide can add another Guinness World Records title to his list of achievements





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Pitbull Guinness World Records Bald Cap BST Hyde Park Fan Record Attempt

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