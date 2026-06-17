PKR MP Wong Chen Defies Party by Speaking at Rival Rally, Challenges Leadership to Expel Him

A member of Malaysia's ruling party PKR attended and spoke at a rally organized by a breakaway group, defying party directives and preempting calls for his resignation by daring the leadership to expel him. This incident highlights growing internal dissent within the coalition government.

Malaysia's ruling coalition faces renewed internal strife as a prominent member of the People's Justice Party ( PKR ), part of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim 's unity government, openly defied party discipline.

Wong Chen, the Member of Parliament for Subang, was seen attending and delivering a speech at a rally organized by Parti Bersama Malaysia, also known as the Malaysian United Party. This party was founded by former Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, a former high-ranking PKR official who was recently expelled from the party. Wong's appearance at the event directly contravenes PKR's principles, which generally prohibit its elected representatives from participating in the activities of rival political entities.

This action has intensified speculation about the stability of the government, particularly as it coincides with reports of other PKR MPs distancing themselves from the party line. Preempting the inevitable backlash from his own party's grassroots and leadership, Wong Chen took to Facebook to issue a direct challenge. He questioned the motives behind calls for him to resign his parliamentary seat, suggesting they stem from fear rather than strength.

"If they are brave, they don't need to tell me to resign. They want me to resign because they are afraid. If six Members of Parliament leave, they'll be finished (done for)," he wrote. His statement implied that a significant number of PKR MPs are considering or prepared to defect, which would gravely threaten the coalition's majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

He explicitly stated that the party should use its disciplinary mechanisms if it has legitimate grounds, rather than expecting his voluntary resignation.

"There is no need to wait for me to resign as a Member of Parliament, just expel me," he declared, accompanied by a video showing him at the Negeri Sembilan Kancil Tour programme organized by Parti Bersama Malaysia. Wong revealed that this defiance had already drawn formal attention from his party.

He confirmed receipt of a show-cause letter from PKR's Disciplinary Bureau for his attendance at a political orientation programme hosted by former PKR Deputy President Rafizi Ramli back in May. This indicates that the disciplinary process has been ongoing but has not yet resulted in a final decision, a period during which Wong has chosen to escalate his public dissent.

He argued that even if expelled from PKR, he could continue to serve as an independent MP for the constituents of Subang. His position is that his mandate comes directly from the voters, not the party machinery, a view that aligns with a broader trend of political realignment in Malaysia where individuals often switch parties post-election. He is reported to be one of six PKR MPs who attended that May program.

This group includes Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, the former Economy Minister and PKR Vice-President, who has already resigned from both his ministerial post and the party, subsequently relinquishing his parliamentary seat. The situation with Wong differs as he holds onto his MP position while confronting his party. The political maneuvering is intertwined with tangible consequences for Wong's constituency work.

On May 27, he was abruptly removed from his position as non-executive chairman of Malaysia Debt Ventures (MDV), a government-linked company, with the Ministry of Finance informing him of the decision just one day prior. More critically for his constituents, Wong reported that his parliamentary office was denied access to the MyKhas Portal, a government-managed system essential for processing constituency development allocations and applications for Projek Mesra Rakyat (PMR), a community welfare funding initiative.

He stated that this disruption was discovered on May 20 when his officer attempted to submit PMR funding applications for schools in Subang. This administrative blockade effectively hampers his ability to deliver services to his electorate, a classic form of political pressure. Wong frames these actions as punitive measures taken by the government for his perceived disloyalty, connecting his political defiance to the practical difficulties faced by his constituents.

In a broader context, this episode underscores the fragile nature of Malaysia's current unity government, which relies on a delicate coalition of parties with often competing interests. The public defiance by a PKR MP, coupled with his open challenge to the party leadership to expel him, suggests significant unresolved tensions within the coalition's core.

The mention of six potentially rebellious MPs points to a possible larger faction that feels disenfranchised or is aligned with alternative political visions, possibly linked to figures like Rafizi Ramli. The Prime Minister and PKR leadership now face a critical test: whether to initiate disciplinary proceedings that could lead to a by-election and potentially further weaken their parliamentary majority, or to manage the dissent through negotiation and avoid a public show of disunity.

Wong's gambit puts the ball firmly in the party's court, betting that the leadership's fear of losing more MPs will deter strong action against him. The coming weeks will reveal if the party's response will be one of decisive action or continued accommodation, which will have direct implications for the government's stability and legislative agenda





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Wong Chen PKR Parti Bersama Malaysia Rafizi Ramli Malaysian Politics Defection Coalition Government Disciplinary Action Anwar Ibrahim Subang MP

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