PLA-linked Chinese university buys Nvidia H200 chips despite US blacklist

Northwestern Polytechnical University, a US-blacklisted Chinese defense-linked institution, purchased two Nvidia H200 AI chips in October for 874,700 yuan and also rented access to advanced Nvidia processors through five contracts this year, procurement records show.

A Chinese university with deep ties to the People's Liberation Army bought Nvidia's powerful H200 AI chips last month despite being on a US export blacklist, procurement records show, highlighting gaps in Washington's efforts to curb China's access to advanced technology.

The findings come as Nvidia and its CEO Jensen Huang face mounting scrutiny in Washington over his lobbying for looser restrictions on sales of AI chips to China, following reports alleging he was targeted by a Chinese spying operation. Huang has argued that continued US sales to China would preserve American technological leadership and keep Chinese customers reliant on US technology.

Also read Nvidia board probes CEO Jensen Huang over affair with alleged Chinese spy

Nvidia's Sale of H200 AI Chips to Blacklisted Chinese University Sparks Controversy

But some US lawmakers say access to Nvidia's most powerful AI chips can speed China's development of AI systems for weapons design, intelligence analysis and military modernisation. Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have urged stronger controls on China's access to advanced AI chips, such as chip-tracking requirements and greater congressional oversight of exports. Three Republican congressional committee chairmen have requested a briefing with Huang on Nov 18 over his reported contacts with an alleged Chinese intelligence operative.

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Northwestern Polytechnical University bought two H200 chips last month for 874,700 yuan, according to an Oct 21 procurement record on its website. Northwestern is a member of the Seven Sons of National Defence group of Chinese universities under US sanctions and with a history of conducting defence-related research for Beijing. The chips were purchased for its management school from Shaanxi Bosuan Network Technology rather than directly from Nvidia, the record shows.

The H200 is among Nvidia's most capable chips for training and running advanced AI systems and is subject to US export licence approvals, which are normally denied for blacklisted institutions such as Northwestern Polytechnical. Northwestern Polytechnical also bought access this year to H200 chips and other powerful Nvidia AI processors through five contracts for rented computing capacity from Chinese companies, procurement records show. Reuters is reporting the chip purchases and computing contracts for the first time.

Northwestern Polytechnical University and its Military Ties

Based in the northwestern city of Xian, Northwestern Polytechnical conducts research related to military aircraft, missiles and satellites. The US Commerce Department added the university to its trade blacklist, known as the Entity List, in 2001 over its alleged involvement in missile-proliferation activities and military research. It tightened the restrictions in 2019, making licences for exports of controlled US technology to the university subject to a policy of denial in most circumstances.

Northwestern Polytechnical, Nvidia and the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security did not respond to requests for comment. Reuters could not determine contact details for Shaanxi Bosuan Network Technology. Northwestern Polytechnical's purchases show how Chinese institutions with military ties continue to obtain US AI computing power through domestic suppliers, either by buying chips outright or renting access to servers containing them.

A Reuters review of 26 Chinese procurement and corporate records from this year found universities and research institutions buying US-restricted Nvidia chips or renting access to Nvidia-powered computing services that use such chips through domestic suppliers. Several had close links to China's defence industry or military research. US President Donald Trump's administration began allowing some H200 exports to China on a case-by-case basis in January.

US Export Restrictions and China's Access to Advanced AI Hardware

But that policy did not lift the separate restrictions applying to Entity List organisations such as Northwestern Polytechnical. The January licensing rules also require safeguards to prevent blacklisted entities and military end-users from remotely accessing chips exported under the policy, which covers H200 processors and less advanced models.

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In addition to the management school's outright purchase of the two H200 chips, procurement records show the university's cybersecurity school awarded two seven-month contracts in January for access to servers containing eight H200 chips each. The contracts, worth 441,700 yuan and 441,000 yuan, covered fine-tuning AI models and reinforcement-learning training. It also rented access to servers containing eight Nvidia A100 chips and eight A800 chips.

Rented Computing Contracts and the Role of Domestic Suppliers

The A100 and A800 are banned from export to all Chinese entities, though the H200 is the most advanced of those cited in Northwestern Polytechnical's procurement records. In April, another university institute bought computing services requiring at least 24 A100 chips in a 375,000 yuan contract for structural and fluid-dynamics simulations. The awards went to several little-known Chinese technology suppliers. The records offered scant information about where the processors originated or where the rented servers operated.

Under Chinese law, public procurement agencies must verify that suppliers can fulfil orders before announcing winning bidders and signing contracts. The procurement records show a wider market for restricted Nvidia AI chips and computing services at Chinese universities. Shenzhen University bought three H100 processors, another high-end Nvidia AI chip banned by the US, for 769,800 yuan in September.

Widespread Use of Restricted Nvidia Chips in Chinese Universities

Wuhan University of Technology bought a server containing an H100 chip for 355,000 yuan in June and four A100 chips in a separate 344,000 yuan purchase, the records show. Beihang University, another of the Seven Sons of National Defence universities, bought four A800 processors for 489,000 yuan in April. Beihang has close ties to China's aerospace and defence industries and conducts research for military aviation and space programmes.

Two government procurement announcements in July and September named suppliers selected to provide computing services using Nvidia H800 and A800 chips. The H800 is also subject to US export restrictions. The records underscore how US efforts to block China's access to advanced AI technology are being circumvented through domestic intermediaries and rented computing arrangements.