Plane Crash in Missouri Kills 12 on Skydiving Flight

A skydiving plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Butler, Missouri, killing all 12 aboard. Witnesses saw the aircraft lose power and nosedive before bursting into flames. The NTSB is investigating the cause, with safety experts renewing concerns about oversight of skydiving operators.

A tragic plane crash in rural Missouri on Sunday claimed the lives of all 12 people aboard a skydiving flight, sending shockwaves through the small community of Butler.

The aircraft, a Pacific Aerospace 750XL operated by Skydive Kansas City, went down in a field shortly after takeoff from Butler Memorial Airport around 11:30 a.m. Witnesses reported seeing the plane struggle before it nosedived and burst into flames. Bates County Sheriff Chad Anderson confirmed that some family members of the victims watched in horror as the crash unfolded.

Emergency crews quickly extinguished the fire, but the wreckage was left as a heap of twisted blue and silver metal, a grim testament to the devastation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which has dispatched a team to the scene. Federal Aviation Administration officials also arrived on Sunday to assist. The plane had just departed for what was expected to be a routine skydiving excursion, carrying a pilot and 11 passengers.

Dennis Jacobs, acting airport manager and director of the Bates County Emergency Management Agency, said the aircraft took off, made a left turn, and appeared to lose power.

'In my opinion, I think it was losing power, and he was trying to make it over to the highway and land, and he stalled and went down nose first and caught fire,' Jacobs told reporters. He described the scene as 'brutal' and noted that first responders checked the area under the flight path for anyone who might have jumped before the crash, but none were found.

The Pacific Aerospace 750XL is a popular model for skydiving due to its capacity to carry over 1,800 kilograms and its ability to operate from short runways. It is also used for cargo transport, aerial surveying, and medical evacuation. This accident adds to a troubling history of skydiving plane crashes that have raised concerns about safety oversight.

Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti, a former crash investigator for both the NTSB and FAA, pointed out that skydiving operators are subject to the same less stringent rules as private plane owners, not the stricter regulations governing charter flights and airlines.

'There has been a whole history of skydiving accidents for inadequate maintenance and deficient safety culture,' Guzzetti said. The NTSB has previously highlighted weak oversight for skydiving operators, including after a 2019 crash in Hawaii that killed 11 people. The board has called for stronger FAA regulations to ensure the safety of such flights. The small Butler community, with a population of about 4,300, is now grappling with the loss.

The airport, which serves around 30 privately owned aircraft including crop dusters and skydive operators, remains closed as investigators work to determine the exact cause of the crash, a process that may take a year or more





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