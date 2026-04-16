Playful Sri Lankan Leopard Triplets Debut at Singapore Zoo

Three adorable Sri Lankan leopard cubs, now over three months old, are making their public debut at Singapore Zoo's Wild Africa exhibit alongside their mother, Yala. These energetic triplets, two males and one female, are already displaying playful behaviours that aid in their social and survival development. Visitors can soon expect to see them daily until mid-May, and then on select days of the week. The zoo's efforts contribute to the conservation of this vulnerable subspecies, with fewer than 800 estimated in the wild.

Singapore Zoo is celebrating the growing family of its Sri Lankan leopards with the public debut of three playful cubs. These energetic triplets, now over three months old, are venturing out into their Wild Africa exhibit alongside their mother, Yala. Initially, the cubs will join their mother daily until mid-May, after which they will transition to a schedule of appearing every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, allowing visitors a chance to witness their adorable antics.

The Mandai Wildlife Group, which oversees the zoo, announced this exciting development on Thursday, April 16th. The two male and one female cubs each tipped the scales at approximately 5 kilograms, and their playful interactions, from mock scuffles to cozy naps curled up together, are a constant source of delight for the animal care team. These early play sessions are crucial for developing their social bonds and honing essential survival instincts. Curator Anand Kumar shared insights into the cubs' individual personalities, noting that the males generally exhibit a more relaxed disposition, while their sister possesses a feistier spirit. He also highlighted how the unique spot patterns on their foreheads, much like human fingerprints, along with their distinct demeanours, already make them easily identifiable. The young leopards have undergone thorough health assessments, receiving a clean bill of health and completing essential vaccinations against common feline ailments, alongside deworming treatments. Under the meticulous supervision of the dedicated animal care team, the cubs have been gradually introduced to their exhibit environment, learning to navigate it alongside their mother. To enhance their new home, the team has thoughtfully incorporated elements such as low-inclined logs and an abundance of woodchips to provide a softer, more naturalistic substrate. The anticipation is building as the Mandai Wildlife Group plans to unveil the names of the triplets in collaboration with their exhibit sponsor, Haw Par, in the near future. The Singapore Zoo's Sri Lankan leopard population now stands at six, including the new additions, with an additional individual housed at the Night Safari. This brings the total number of Sri Lankan leopards in zoos globally to a mere 80, while fewer than 800 are estimated to survive in their native wild habitats. The Sri Lankan leopard is classified as Vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List, a critical assessment system that evaluates the extinction risk of species. For residents of Singapore who are members of the free WildPass program, there are opportunities to experience these magnificent animals firsthand with discounted admission tickets to the Singapore Zoo, starting from $39.20 for adults and $27.20 for children





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Sri Lankan Leopard Singapore Zoo Animal Cubs Wildlife Conservation Endangered Species

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Sri Lankan Leopard Triplets Delight Visitors at Singapore ZooThree playful Sri Lankan leopard cubs, now over three months old, are captivating visitors at the Singapore Zoo. The triplets, two males and one female, are developing their social and survival skills through playfighting and are being gradually introduced to their exhibit with their mother, Yala. The news also highlights the zoo's conservation efforts for this vulnerable subspecies.

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