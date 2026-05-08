PM Lawrence Wong Advocates for Stronger Asean Partnerships to Enhance Regional Resilience

At the 48th Asean Summit, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called for deeper collaboration with external partners, including Plus Three nations, Australia, New Zealand, GCC countries, and the EU, to strengthen supply chains and ensure the stability of critical sea lanes. He also stressed the importance of Asean unity and adherence to the five-point consensus on Myanmar.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong emphasized the need for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( Asean ) to collaborate more closely with external partners to bolster regional resilience and supply chain stability.

Speaking at the 48th Asean Summit in Cebu, Philippines, on Friday, May 8, PM Wong highlighted the importance of working with Asean's Plus Three partners—China, Japan, and Korea—as well as Australia, New Zealand, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and the European Union (EU). He noted that the ongoing global conflict has underscored the interconnected nature of trade and supply chains, making it essential for Asean to think creatively about strengthening ties beyond its immediate members.

Beyond the Plus Three, PM Wong suggested that Australia and New Zealand, which are eager to enhance supply chains in energy and food sectors, present significant opportunities for deeper cooperation. He also mentioned the GCC countries and the EU as potential trusted partners in this endeavor. Addressing supply chain resilience, PM Wong stressed that connectivity and unimpeded passage through critical straits are vital.

He underscored the importance of upholding navigational rights and freedoms as enshrined in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, warning against any attempts to weaponize or restrict transit through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz. Such actions, he cautioned, could set dangerous precedents and disrupt global trade flows.

Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, which oversee the busy Straits of Singapore and Malacca—key routes for crude oil and petroleum liquids—have a collective interest in ensuring these sea lanes remain open and secure. PM Wong also emphasized the need for Asean to maintain unity and credibility on the international stage, particularly amid geopolitical uncertainties. He urged Cambodia and Thailand to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through peaceful dialogue and established mechanisms.

On Myanmar, he reiterated the importance of adhering to the five-point consensus, which includes a full cessation of violence and hostilities, and maintaining Myanmar's non-political representation until it fulfills the conditions outlined in the agreement





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Asean Supply Chain Resilience Geopolitical Uncertainty Strait Of Hormuz Five-Point Consensus

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