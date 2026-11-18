Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met leaders of Vietnam, Chile, and Peru at Apec in Shenzhen on November 18, 2026, discussing key bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong engaged in a series of high-level bilateral discussions with regional leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. The Singaporean leader utilized the sidelines of the 33rd Apec Economic Leaders' Meeting to strengthen diplomatic ties and address shared economic priorities.

PM Wong Meets Vietnamese President To Lam

The Prime Minister commenced his schedule of diplomatic engagements by meeting Vietnamese President To Lam at approximately 2:30 pm local time. During this session, Lawrence Wong and President To Lam discussed the trajectory of bilateral relations between Singapore and Vietnam. The conversation also covered other issues that are key to the strategic partnership between the two nations, ensuring continued cooperation on trade and regional stability.

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Dialogue with Chile President Jose Antonio Kast

Following the meeting with the Vietnamese leadership, PM Wong held a formal engagement with President Jose Antonio Kast of Chile around 4:00 pm. This encounter served as an opportunity for the two leaders to get acquainted and expand upon diplomatic relations. The meeting highlighted the broadening scope of Singapore's international partnerships across different continents.

Apec Summit Context and Key Attendees

The bilateral meetings took place within the broader context of the 33rd Apec Economic Leaders' Meeting, which hosted heads of state from across the Asia-Pacific region. PM Wong was accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan during these engagements. The interactions underscored the importance of multilateral forums in facilitating direct dialogue between global leaders.

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Ministerial Representation and Foreign Affairs

Chile's diplomatic delegation included Minister of Foreign Affairs Francisco Perez Mackenna, who participated in the discussions alongside President Kast. The presence of senior ministers from both Singapore and Chile ensured that high-level political will was translated into actionable diplomatic outcomes. These ministerial-level interactions complement the presidential talks.

Apec Welcome Banquet and Host Remarks

Prime Minister Wong concluded his evening at the Apec Economic Leaders' Meeting welcome banquet and cultural performance. The event was held at the Shenzhen International Communications Centre, providing a venue for informal networking among global leaders. The summit also featured a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who addressed the leaders and media present at the host city event.