Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrives at Western Sydney International Airport with Singapore Airlines, marking a milestone in Singapore-Australia relations and bilateral trade.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong arrived in Sydney, Australia on November 23, 2026, marking a historic diplomatic moment as the first foreign leader to land at Western Sydney International Airport. He was received by Special Minister of State and Minister for Trade and Tourism Senator Don Farrell upon his arrival.

Historic First Arrival at Badgerys Creek

Wong arrived aboard an inaugural Singapore Airlines flight that was honored with a traditional water cannon salute. The arrival underscores the deepening strategic and economic ties between Singapore and Australia, two key nations in the Asia-Pacific region.

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Onboard the flight from Singapore were several senior Singaporean officials, including Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan. Also present were Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-Charge for Trade Relations Grace Fu, Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, and Members of Parliament Alex Yeo and Dr Hamid Razak.

Strategic Significance of New Route

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described Wong's presence at the new airport as representing "the newest chapter" in the friendship between the two countries. Albanese linked the enhanced air connectivity directly to closer trade, investment, and technology cooperation between the bilateral partners.

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The new Singapore Airlines service is designed to leverage the operational advantages of the Western Sydney International Airport. Unlike the existing Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, which is subject to a night-time curfew from 11pm to 6am, the new facility operates 24 hours a day.

This round-the-clock capability allows for greater scheduling flexibility. The new daily service, identified as flight SQ262, departs Western Sydney at 11.55pm and arrives in Singapore at 5.15am the following morning. This late-night departure window is not possible at the older airport due to regulatory restrictions.

Balancing Existing and New Infrastructure

Singapore Airlines currently operates four existing daily flights to Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport. The new service complements these routes rather than replacing them, offering travelers an additional gateway to Australia's largest city.

The airline stated that the new service utilizes the airport's 24-hour operations to improve travel links via Changi Airport. Passengers can connect through Changi to more than 135 destinations served by the Singapore Airlines Group.

Singapore Airlines was the first international carrier to commit to serving the Badgerys Creek site back in 2024. The airline highlighted that Sydney remains a market with traditionally strong travel demand, justifying the expansion into this new infrastructure.

Long Road to Infrastructure Completion

The path to opening Western Sydney International Airport was lengthy. The Australian government has debated the need for a second Sydney airport for decades. The Badgerys Creek site was first proposed by a federal advisory committee in 1969.

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The site was officially confirmed by the government in 2014. Construction activities began in 2018, leading up to the commencement of commercial passenger flights on October 25, 2026. Prime Minister Albanese has championed the project since he called for a second Sydney airport in his maiden speech as a Member of Parliament in 1996.

On November 23, 2026, speaking to reporters in Canberra, Albanese praised Wong as a good friend of Australia. He noted that the Singapore leader's presence on the inaugural flight underscored the significance of the infrastructure.

Next Steps in Bilateral Relations

Wong is currently on a three-day official visit to Australia. Following the arrival in Sydney, he traveled to Canberra to continue diplomatic engagements. The next scheduled event is a one-on-one breakfast on November 24, hosted by Prime Minister Albanese at The Lodge, the official residence.

In a statement released from his office on November 22, Albanese expressed anticipation for discussions on expanding the partnership between the two nations. Key topics include increasing investment opportunities and enhancing technological cooperation.

The visit and the new flight route signal a continued commitment to strengthening economic and diplomatic bonds. The operational success of the new route will likely influence future connectivity plans between the two nations.