PM Wong Orders GovTech Overhaul, Earlier Tech-Policy Integration and Support for Retrenched Staff

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a fundamental shift in how Singapore develops public services, requiring technologists to join policymaking from the start and pledging support for affected GovTech officers.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a fundamental shift in how Singapore develops public services on November 5, requiring technologists to join the policymaking process from its inception.

He also assured restructured officers that the Government will continue to support them. I know it has been a difficult period for some officers, he said. We will continue to support the affected officers as they acquire new skills and prepare for new opportunities, whether within GovTech or outside. GovTech is reducing its headcount by up to nine per cent, with two of three planned restructuring phases already implemented.

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GovTech Retrenches Officers For Tech Policy Shift

Among them, 131 officers will be retrenched. Wong delivered these remarks at the Government Technology Agency's tenth anniversary dinner held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. He emphasized that policy and technology must work together to strengthen the Public Service in Singapore's next phase of digital transformation. Ultimately, our goal is not simply to have a strong tech agency, it is to have a technologically strong Government, he said.

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This means a Government where policymakers understand what technology can enable and technologists understand the policy objectives and operational realities. We need policymakers and technologists to work together much earlier, and much more closely. And that requires changes - changes on both sides. Wong argued that technology cannot remain an afterthought in government planning and must be integrated into the core strategy from the very beginning.

He emphasized that the best outcomes for citizens often result from simplifying policy rather than building complex technological systems. The Prime Minister cited a specific example from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority where penalty combinations for late filings were reduced from thirty-three to just four. This reduction allowed the agency to build a more manageable system instead of supporting thirty-three different complex policy combinations.

Policymakers Must Develop Functional Technology Understanding

The goal is to design policy and technology together to achieve desired outcomes in the most efficient manner possible. Cabinet Ministers and senior policymakers must now develop a functional understanding of technology to make informed choices. Wong stated they need to build instincts to ask the right questions and appreciate the technical possibilities and constraints during the design phase.

He noted that at the political leadership level, Cabinet ministers have been given dedicated sessions so that they can develop these instincts and understand how technology can help shape better policy choices. Simultaneously, officers at the Government Technology Agency must actively engage in solving public policy problems. They are expected to challenge established assumptions and question requirements that create unnecessary bureaucratic complexity in government operations. The people at GovTech are at the heart of building capabilities across Government, Wong highlighted.

We need people with deep expertise and a strong sense of public purpose, people who understand technology but also understand policy and operations. And people who keep learning, because the technologies and skills we need will continue to change. So GovTech must remain a place where such people can deepen their craft, take on difficult problems and do work that matters. This collaboration requires a significant cultural change across the entire public service.

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Government Abandoning Traditional Waterfall IT Projects

Wong acknowledged that changing these established habits and ways of working will take time, but he affirmed that the direction of travel is clear and non-negotiable. The government is moving away from traditional waterfall IT projects where requirements are gathered, a vendor is hired, and a system is built in one linear sequence. Wong noted that this model fails in software development because technology evolves rapidly and user needs shift constantly.

Instead, the government will adopt iterative approaches by placing products in users' hands early to gather feedback and improve continuously. This requires changes in how projects are scoped, funded, and procured to hold teams accountable for actual outcomes rather than just delivery milestones. Agencies are also urged to stop building unique systems from scratch and instead utilize common platforms and components developed by the Government Technology Agency.

This standardization aims to ensure systems remain secure, reliable, and capable of continuous improvement over time. Wong added that GovTech's expertise must be adopted by public agencies. As we progressively build up these capabilities elsewhere, GovTech itself must continue to be a centre of excellence - setting high standards, and tackling complex technological challenges that individual agencies cannot easily address on their own, he said.

Adopting AI Agents Requires Robust Public Data Infrastructure

Regarding artificial intelligence, Wong called for wider adoption beyond simple chatbots to include AI agents that can take actions with minimal human supervision. However, this expansion requires stronger public data infrastructure, enhanced officer skills, and robust safeguards to manage risks effectively. GovTech chairman Chng Kai Fong said in July that the workforce transformation will give officers clear ownership and direct responsibility for outcomes, and produce better products, stronger security, faster improvements and clearer accountability to the public.

The ultimate objective of these structural and cultural changes is to enable officers across all government branches to take greater initiative. By bringing technology, operations, and policy closer together, the government aims to continuously improve services and better serve Singaporeans. Wong concluded, I look forward to working with all of you in the GovTech team to keep pushing boundaries, break new ground, and help us find better ways to serve Singaporeans together.