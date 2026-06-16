PM Lawrence Wong Reveals Lifelong Support for Tottenham Hotspur

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong shared a video on Instagram showing his fanhood for Tottenham Hotspur, discussing football with a fellow fan at a hawker centre. The video went viral, garnering over half a million views and reactions from Spurs supporters including the rallying cry 'COYS'. The revelation offers a personal glimpse into the prime minister's life and highlights the unifying power of sports.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has publicly shared a personal side of his life that resonates with many football fans: his unwavering support for Tottenham Hotspur .

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, June 15, PM Wong was seen engaging in a lively conversation about football and the FIFA World Cup with a fellow diner at a hawker centre. The exchange turned animated when they discovered their shared allegiance to the English Premier League club. With a wry smile, PM Wong admitted that being a Spurs supporter is not easy, referencing the team's history of ups and downs, including a near-relegation experience.

He recalled iconic players from his youth such as Garth Crooks, Glenn Hoddle, and Ossie Ardiles, who defined the club's glory days. When the other man expressed optimism about Spurs' prospects in the upcoming EPL season, PM Wong laughed and responded, 'You're very optimistic,' highlighting the cautious hope that defines many Spurs fans. The prime minister also mentioned that he didn't catch the US vs. Paraguay World Cup match, which the US won 4-1.

The video has garnered over half a million views and more than 16,000 likes, with Spurs fans rallying around the acronym 'COYS' (Come On You Spurs) in the comments. One netizen cheekily tagged Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam, an Arsenal supporter, sparking friendly rivalry. This revelation offers a glimpse into PM Wong's personal interests amid his demanding role as Singapore's leader.

Tottenham Hotspur, known for its passionate fan base and dramatic matches, has a storied history that includes beloved figures and near-misses. The club's journey resonates with PM Wong's own narrative of perseverance. His admission also underscores the unifying power of sports, bridging divides in a multicultural society. As the EPL season approaches, PM Wong's fandom adds a human touch to his public persona, showing that even leaders have their footballing allegiances.

The exchange at the hawker centre, a quintessentially Singaporean setting, further localizes a global sport. It remains to be seen whether Spurs' fortunes will lift the prime minister's spirits, but for now, the Singaporean public enjoys this shared interest with their leader





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