Singapore PM Wong Urges ASEAN and China to Deepen Cooperation at Manila Summit

At the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called for closer ASEAN-China cooperation on peace, trade and digital economy, while Premier Li Qiang pledged to uphold multilateralism and free trade.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has reaffirmed Singapore's commitment to strengthening ties with China, calling for closer ASEAN cooperation to promote regional peace and stability and deepen economic integration.

Speaking to Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the ASEAN-China Summit in Manila on Monday, November 16, Wong outlined three key areas for deeper partnership. Wong highlighted the significance of the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-China dialogue relations and the fifth anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He noted that heightened geopolitical tensions and growing barriers to trade and investment have made international cooperation more important than ever.

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South China Sea Code Of Conduct

On the first area, Wong said ASEAN and China must continue to keep the region peaceful and stable. He described China as a valued and active partner through its consistent support for ASEAN-led mechanisms, including the East Asia Summit, ASEAN Regional Forum and the ASEAN defence ministers' meeting-Plus. Wong said these platforms have played an important role in strengthening mutual understanding and building trust among regional partners.

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He called for an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea to be concluded swiftly, in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, while safeguarding the rights and interests of all parties. On the South China Sea issue, Wong urged faster progress on the code. ASEAN looks forward to the expeditious conclusion of the agreement despite overlapping territorial claims.

Manila had set a deadline for the code by the end of 2026, but negotiators announced on November 15 that they had fallen short. A provisional agreement on roughly 80 per cent of the draft text has been secured. On economic cooperation, Wong urged ASEAN and China to press ahead with efforts to promote openness, integration, trade and investment.

Economic And Trade Cooperation

He highlighted the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area 3.0 upgrade, which is scheduled to come into force next month and is expected to further strengthen economic ties. Wong said these developments will give greater confidence to businesses to invest and grow in respective markets. He added that liberalising the ASEAN-China Air Transport Agreement will give efforts a further boost by improving connectivity and facilitating greater flows of goods and people.

China and ASEAN have served as each other's largest trading partner for several consecutive years, with bilateral trade surpassing US$1 trillion in 2025. Officials from both sides are working to streamline customs procedures and simplify certification requirements. On the third area, Wong said both sides should focus on practical cooperation in emerging sectors, particularly the digital economy and artificial intelligence. He said China is one of the most digitally advanced countries in the world and also ASEAN's largest trading partner.

Wong said there is considerable potential to deepen digital connectivity now that ASEAN has concluded a region-wide Digital Economy Framework Agreement. He also addressed strengthening cooperation on the responsible development and adoption of artificial intelligence. Wong welcomed China's proposal to designate 2027 as the Year of ASEAN-China AI Cooperation, highlighting the potential for ASEAN countries to harness China's AI expertise to boost productivity and transform their economies.

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The initiative is expected to provide opportunities for both sides to pursue meaningful and practical outcomes in AI cooperation. In closing, Wong said ASEAN and China shared a longstanding interest in working closely together, finding common ground and delivering practical outcomes that contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Digital Economy And AI

As the incoming ASEAN Chair, Singapore is committed to taking this important relationship forward, and Wong said he looks forward to working with Premier Li and ASEAN colleagues on this shared endeavour. Wong also cited Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who spoke before him, to underscore the need to set higher ambitions for mutual understanding and collaboration. He thanked Premier Li for his personal commitment to the ASEAN-China relationship.

The year 2026 will also mark five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, further cementing diplomatic ties. In his opening remarks, Premier Li Qiang highlighted the long history of friendly exchanges between China and ASEAN. Li stated that this tradition has not been affected by international instability, with both sides continuing to support win-win cooperation despite rising global restrictions. He emphasised that although various international trade and economic restrictions have increased significantly, both nations firmly uphold multilateralism.

Li committed to promoting free trade to continuously expand cooperation, speaking in Mandarin to reinforce the enduring nature of the bilateral partnership. The summit was attended by leaders including Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. Other attendees included Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Timor Leste's Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hangchuon Naron and Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith. Myanmar was represented by Daw Ei Ei Tin.