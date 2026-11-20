Singapore PM Lawrence Wong urges Asia-Pacific nations to maintain open trade and collaborate on AI safety at APEC 2026, warning against fragmentation.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong delivered a stern warning against the fragmentation of the Asia-Pacific economy during the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen on November 19, 2026. He emphasized that regional nations must resist the urge to split into competing economic blocs as globalisation becomes increasingly fragmented. The Prime Minister asserted that the region retains the capacity to function as a unified engine of global growth despite rising geopolitical tensions.

The economic landscape in the Asia-Pacific is undergoing a significant transformation, with traditional assumptions about open connectivity no longer guaranteed. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong noted that economic ties are now frequently viewed through the strict lens of national security. This shift requires all member economies to adapt to new realities without allowing security concerns to override the benefits of international trade and cooperation.

Also read PM Wong Urges Asia-Pacific Unity and Openness at APEC Summit in Shenzhen

Preserving Open Trade Frameworks

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called for the preservation of openness even as economies adjust to these new security-focused realities. He urged member states to look beyond existing agreements like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. The region must take concrete steps toward the APEC goal of establishing a free trade area for the Asia-Pacific. This approach should remain inclusive to reinforce the wider trading system rather than dividing it further.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of supporting reforms to strengthen the World Trade Organization. He stated that a rules-based multilateral trading system is vital for the continued success of small and open economies like Singapore. During a Facebook post on Thursday, he reinforced that Singapore will actively contribute to strengthening regional cooperation. This commitment comes as Singapore prepares to host the APEC summit in 2030.

Advertisement

Flexible Approaches to Multilateralism

Reaching consensus among diverse nations is inherently difficult, yet Prime Minister Lawrence Wong advocated for a more flexible approach to multilateralism. He pointed to plurilateral initiatives at the World Trade Organization as examples where willing parties can make progress. New frameworks like the Green Economy Partnership Agreement and the Future of Investment and Trade Partnership offer innovative ways to address emerging opportunities. This pragmatic strategy allows early movers to demonstrate effectiveness while keeping the door open for others.

The Prime Minister stressed that economic cooperation must deliver tangible benefits for businesses and ordinary people. The success of APEC will be measured by whether trade becomes easier for companies. It will also depend on whether workers gain better opportunities and citizens see measurable improvements in their daily lives. This practical focus ensures that high-level diplomatic efforts translate into real-world economic gains for the region.

Practical Cooperation on Paperless Trade

Concrete examples of this practical cooperation include the APEC Centre of Excellence for Paperless Trade. Conceived by Singapore and Australia in collaboration with the APEC Business Advisory Council, this initiative aims to streamline cross-border document exchange. It reduces paperwork and lowers costs while providing businesses with easier access to new markets. This model of targeted cooperation serves as a blueprint for addressing other complex trade barriers.

The same pragmatic approach should be applied to the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence technologies. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong noted that AI has the potential to raise productivity across the entire region significantly. APEC has a critical role to play in supporting AI adoption among small and medium enterprises. The organization must foster investment in necessary AI infrastructure to ensure broad-based growth.

Advertisement

AI Safety and Workforce Skills

While the public discourse on artificial intelligence often focuses on competition for leadership positions, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong argued for greater collaboration on safety. He acknowledged that competition for the best chips and advanced models is inevitable. However, there is substantial scope for the region to work closely together on responsible AI use. This collaborative focus helps mitigate risks while maximizing economic benefits.

Equipping the workforce with relevant skills is another essential component of this AI strategy. APEC must support initiatives that help workers benefit from these technological advancements. This ensures that the productivity gains from AI are shared across the economy. It prevents technological disruption from widening inequality within member nations.

Diplomatic Engagements and Next Steps

On Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong hosted a lunch for several international leaders. He met with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. These bilateral engagements are part of the broader diplomatic efforts during the Shenzhen summit.

Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong attended a welcome banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also held separate meetings with leaders from Vietnam, Peru, and Chile on the sidelines of the summit. These interactions underscore Singapore's active role in fostering dialogue and cooperation. They reflect the Prime Minister's commitment to navigating complex geopolitical dynamics while maintaining economic openness. The region continues to look forward to Singapore hosting APEC in 2030 as a symbol of sustained regional unity.