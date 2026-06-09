PM Wong Dismisses 10 Million Population Target, Focuses on Stability

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong addresses Singapore's population strategy, rejecting a 10 million target and emphasizing stability amidst low birth rates and controlled immigration.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong addressed Singapore's population challenges during a dialogue at the Singapore Press Club on Monday, emphasizing the government's focus on maintaining stability and avoiding a population decline rather than updating population planning targets.

Wong dismissed the notion of a 10 million population target, a figure used by opposition parties during the 2020 General Election to falsely claim the government planned to boost population via immigration. He clarified that the government has not proposed, planned, nor targeted such an increase. In 2024, the government updated that Singapore's total population is likely to be significantly below 6.9 million by 2030, and this outlook remains valid.

Wong stated that Singapore is still far from the upper limit of 6.9 million, with no new figure to update. The population will grow at a much slower rate, and the priority is to maintain stability and prevent decline. Wong highlighted that declining birth rates are a global challenge, affecting even developing countries. Singapore aims to create a more family-friendly environment while remaining open to controlled immigration to support population growth.

He referenced a newly convened workgroup on family-friendly policies, chaired by Minister Indranee Rajah. Wong encouraged the workgroup to reframe their approach away from incentives for marriage and procreation, and instead focus on making life better for families. This includes addressing concerns about infant care, childcare, education, and housing costs. Even if these efforts do not increase birth rates, he considered them worthwhile.

Wong reaffirmed Singapore's posture as an immigrant nation, given the realities of low fertility rates, but stressed that immigration flows will be controlled to ensure newcomers share values and integrate well. He also emphasized the need to harness technology to boost productivity and compensate for a potentially smaller workforce. The dialogue underscored the government's pragmatic approach to demographic challenges, balancing family support with managed immigration and technological advancement





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