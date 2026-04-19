PM Wong Outlines Strategy for Competitiveness and Job Creation in Response to Student Queries

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong addressed key concerns of Singaporean youth in a social media Ask Me Anything session, focusing on navigating a fragmented world, AI's impact on careers, the rising cost of living, fertility rates, and future growth sectors. He emphasized continuous learning, proactive adaptation to technology, and strengthening Singapore's value proposition to create good jobs.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong engaged with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) students in a social media episode of Ask Me Anything, addressing crucial topics concerning the nation's future and the challenges faced by its youth. The session, originally part of a ministerial forum themed Strength in smallness — from the individual to the nation, held on April 2, saw numerous student questions that could not be fully explored at the event.

PM Wong, in his latest social media outreach, opted to respond to these queries via a video format, a method he has previously employed to connect with Singaporeans on diverse issues ranging from academic pressures to societal concerns and even lighthearted requests. The recent video commenced with a query on how young individuals can best navigate an increasingly fragmented and complex global landscape. PM Wong's counsel emphasized the importance of continuous learning, unwavering curiosity, and the proactive pursuit of emerging opportunities. He articulated that personal growth is a journey, and the challenges encountered along the way forge resilience and enhance capabilities, stating, The path to excellence is never straight, but it's the journey that makes us better and stronger. Another significant concern raised by students revolved around the government's substantial investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how academic learning can retain its relevance amidst rapid technological advancements. PM Wong stressed the imperative for students to transition from passive recipients of technology to active and productive users. He underscored that the ability to adapt and acquire new skills throughout one's life is paramount in the face of swift technological evolution and shifting industry demands. His advice was clear: by building a strong foundational understanding and consistently availing oneself of opportunities for lifelong learning and skill enhancement, individuals can maintain a competitive edge and be well-prepared for future uncertainties. The Prime Minister also addressed the pressing issue of the rising cost of living, acknowledging the anxieties it generates, particularly in light of global events such as the conflict in the Middle East. He reiterated measures announced in Parliament, cautioning citizens to anticipate sustained high energy prices in the near future. Regarding Singapore's persistently low fertility rate, which has reached a record low, PM Wong characterized it as a global phenomenon. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering an environment where young Singaporeans feel empowered and confident to establish families, with ongoing efforts to enhance childcare and preschool services. Acknowledging the enduring nature of this challenge, the Prime Minister assured that the government will continue its collaborative engagement with partners and stakeholders, exploring further policy interventions. In outlining the government's strategic priorities for economic growth, PM Wong highlighted Singapore's existing strengths in advanced manufacturing, finance, and logistics. Simultaneously, he emphasized the need to cultivate new growth sectors, specifically mentioning AI, digital technologies, and sustainability as key areas for future development. The overarching objective, he reiterated, is straightforward: to maintain Singapore's competitive edge, amplify its value proposition in a dynamic global environment, and ultimately, to generate a greater number of quality employment opportunities for Singaporeans





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