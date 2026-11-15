PM Wong Proposes ASEAN Regional Platform to Combat Transboundary Haze

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong urges ASEAN to establish a regional information sharing platform to hold companies accountable for transboundary haze fires, aiming to prevent future outbreaks.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of Singapore called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to establish a unified regional platform during the ASEAN Summit in Manila on November 15. This initiative aims to coordinate and share critical information regarding the corporate entities responsible for the fires that trigger transboundary haze across the region. Singapore and Indonesia have already demonstrated the viability of such cooperation through their existing joint task force.

Regional Coordination Mechanisms Proposed

The Prime Minister emphasized that the existing coordination framework between Singapore and Indonesia serves as a model for expansion across the broader ASEAN community. He noted that the Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution already possesses a mechanism for cooperation that can be enhanced. This proposed platform would ensure that all member states can collaborate effectively to monitor and address the root causes of air pollution. The goal is to create a seamless network for information sharing that transcends national borders.

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Mr. Wong highlighted that fires can occur in any ASEAN country, making a collective response essential for regional safety. He stressed the need for a clear message to be sent to all commercial entities operating in the region. The proposed system would ensure that if any company is found engaging in pollutive practices, information would be shared across borders. This transparency is designed to facilitate decisive action and ensure that responsible parties are held accountable.

Causes of the Haze and International Recognition

The persistent haze that blanketed parts of the region from August to October was exacerbated by unusual weather conditions. Prime Minister Wong attributed the severity of the dry spell to climate change and an atypical El Nino season. The fires were primarily sparked by the burning of peatlands in Indonesia's Sumatra and Kalimantan provinces. These massive fires were a direct result of land clearing practices that are often linked to commercial agricultural interests.

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The Prime Minister publicly thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for his leadership in addressing the crisis. He recognized the unprecedented efforts undertaken by Indonesia, including the call for investigations into the fire origins. Mr. Wong also expressed deep appreciation for the Indonesian emergency personnel and firefighters who operate in dangerous conditions. He extended his best wishes for the recovery of those who have been injured during the firefighting operations.

On the Singaporean front, authorities have pursued legal action against companies based in Singapore with links to pollutive practices. Parliament recently passed significant amendments to Singapore's haze laws to increase financial and commercial penalties. These sweeping changes are designed to deter companies from engaging in the clearing of forests through burning. The legal framework now allows for harsher consequences for those found responsible for environmental damage.

Addressing Regional Geopolitical Tensions

Beyond environmental issues, Prime Minister Wong addressed ongoing tensions between Thailand and Cambodia. Deadly clashes on their shared border in late 2025 have left relations strained. The dispute involves competing claims to ancient temples that date back more than a century. Mr. Wong encouraged both nations to exercise restraint and avoid escalation in their interactions.

He stressed that differences should be resolved through dialogue and established bilateral mechanisms. The ASEAN monitoring and peacekeeping team was established to oversee the ceasefire and border arrangements. The Prime Minister noted that while differences exist among member states, managing them amicably is crucial for regional cohesion. Upholding collectively agreed principles will preserve the unity that underpins the grouping's centrality.

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Myanmar Crisis and Future Cooperation

The Prime Minister also discussed the humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, which has been ongoing since the military coup in 2021. He acknowledged the strong desire across all ASEAN countries for Myanmar to resume participation at the political level. To achieve this, ASEAN must work on a clearer roadmap based on the Five-Point Consensus peace plan. The path forward hinges on Myanmar demonstrating real progress in ceasing violence.

Myanmar representatives have blamed some of the ongoing violence on Ethnic Armed Organisations. They stated that not all violence is within the government's control. Mr. Wong emphasized the need for meaningful dialogue among all stakeholders in the region. Singapore looks forward to working with all ASEAN member states as it takes over the chairmanship of the grouping next year. Strengthening cohesion remains a priority as the region navigates these complex challenges.