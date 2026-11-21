Prime Minister Lawrence Wong says Singapore can thrive as long as the US and China do not collide, while supporting open technology access and cooperation with Washington on advanced chip export controls.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said Singapore will have space to thrive as long as the United States and China do not collide with one another.

He spoke to Singapore media on Saturday (Nov 21) at the end of a trip to China, where he attended the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders Meeting in Shenzhen. Mr Wong said some divisions between the two superpowers may be inevitable, especially in very high-end technologies. But as long as the two countries do not collide, there will be room for Singapore to navigate, he said.

Also read L’Oréal Singapore wins at Singapore Business Review Management Excellence Awards 2026

Mr Wong said he had very good meetings with US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping over the past week. The talks took place on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen and the ASEAN-US Summit in Manila. He said both leaders understand Singapore's position. So long as the two superpowers do not collide and I do not believe the two leaders will, there will be space for Singapore to navigate this complex environment, he said.

Singapore can then make a good living doing business with both of them and with countries everywhere in the world, he added. The prime minister said Singapore's goal is to stay friends with both the US and China and to do business with both sides. He said many economies in the Asia-Pacific remain keen to work with Singapore because of its standing as a trusted business hub.

Advertisement

US-China Tech Competition

In response to a question about US-China tech competition, Mr Wong said there are concerns the rivalry will cause more bifurcation in the technologies countries can access and use. He said Singapore hopes this will not happen, but some of it might be inevitable, and countries may have to choose one or the other.

Mr Wong said Singapore hopes that aside from sensitive high-tech areas, there will be many other aspects of technology where countries are free to use either US, Western or Chinese technologies. He said there should not be exclusive arrangements or restrictions imposed on countries. Singapore strives to be a place that is open, where technologies from different countries can be showcased and deployed, and where the best technology available can be used for its own needs, he said.

He also said many APEC economies have close relationships with Singapore and are very keen to work with us because of our good reputation and standing as a trusted business hub. Mr Wong pointed to the Pacific Alliance Free Trade Agreement that includes Peru, Mexico and Chile, whose leaders met with him on the sidelines of the APEC summit. He said there is a lot of interest by many countries to build these bridges and connections.

He added that not everything we do has to be viewed through the lens of the US-China competition. For example, he said, there have been discussions about a free trade agreement between ASEAN and the European Union, and between ASEAN and Canada. Singapore is also looking to strengthen partnerships with India and countries in the Middle East.

Mr Wong highlighted the possibility of an ASEAN-EU Summit and Free Trade Agreement in line with the 50th anniversary of dialogue relations with the EU, as well as an ASEAN-Canada Summit and FTA. Singapore has also looked towards strengthening partnerships with the Gulf Cooperation Council and India. He said these are different regions and different countries, but all have an interest in building closer links with Singapore and Southeast Asia.

Advertisement

ASEAN Chair and Global Ties

He believes Singapore has an opportunity to do so when it is chair of ASEAN next year. The current article said Singapore takes over as ASEAN Chair in 2027, while Mr Wong said next year in the newer remarks. Mr Wong also weighed in on the historic summit between the leaders of the US, China and Russia.

He said it is always good when leaders come together to dialogue and to build bridges rather than to raise barriers and to have misunderstandings. But he said talk of a G-2 or G-3 construct may not be helpful because two or three countries cannot decide on everything for countries everywhere.

The world is too complex, and there are too many things happening for any one, two or three countries to decide the fate of all of us, he said, adding that the world is becoming more multipolar. Though the different poles vary in economic heft and size, the smaller ones still matter, and Singapore wants to build bridges with all of them, he said.

Nvidia-Megaspeed and Chip Controls

The prime minister also responded to questions about the recent Nvidia-Megaspeed saga and potential perceptions of Singapore washing. He said many genuine investments have flowed from China to Singapore, with companies deploying technology and employing locals. He called this a tremendous plus for Singapore. But he acknowledged that some companies abuse Singapore's trusted position to exploit and circumvent the export controls of countries such as the US.

That is a real concern for Singapore, he said, especially when it comes to semiconductor chips. Mr Wong said the US understands that Singapore has visibility over how chips are deployed within the country but does not have control over semiconductors that are transshipped and re-exported. Singapore has explained its constraints to the US and is discussing how it can help, such as by sharing information.

He said what matters to us is that we are able to get the chips we need for Singapore's legitimate needs. Given our strong, enduring relationship with the US, I believe we will be able to do so, he said. He added that Singapore hopes the US and China will find ways to talk.