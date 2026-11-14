PM Wong to Attend 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila as Singapore Prepares for 2027 Chairmanship

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will attend the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Manila from Nov 15 to 17, the final summit under the Philippines' chairmanship before Singapore takes over.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Manila to attend the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings from Nov 15 to Nov 17. The summit is the final edition under the Philippines' chairmanship before Singapore takes over the regional bloc's chairmanship next year.

During the closing ceremony on Nov 17, there will be a symbolic handover of the ASEAN chairmanship from the Philippines to Singapore. The leader of the outgoing chair typically hands over the ceremonial gavel to the leader of the next chair country. At the Nov 17 event, Mr Wong will, for the first time, lay out Singapore's plans for its chairmanship, which officially begins on Jan 1 next year.

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Philippines Chairmanship Theme And Singapore Plans

The Philippines' chairmanship theme of Navigating Our Future, Together encapsulates ASEAN's commitment to deepening integration, strengthening economic cooperation and navigating evolving global challenges with unity and cohesion. Singapore's Prime Minister's Office said this in a statement on Saturday. The ASEAN leaders will reaffirm their commitment to ASEAN's community building efforts and discuss ways to promote an open and inclusive regional architecture, the PMO said about the agenda in Manila.

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They will discuss opportunities in the digital and green economies, including strengthening ASEAN's energy security and resilience to accelerate the region's green energy transition and to better withstand external shocks. The leaders will also discuss how ASEAN can strengthen its collaboration with external partners to advance peace, stability and prosperity in the region, the PMO said. The November gathering will be the second of ASEAN's two annual summits and the final summit under the Philippines' chairmanship.

Wong Meets Key Partners On Regional Trip

During the summits, Mr Wong will also meet leaders from ASEAN's key partners, including Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, the United States and the United Nations. Mr Wong will be accompanied on this trip by his wife, Mrs Wong, and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. In his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Trade) Gan Kim Yong will be the acting prime minister.