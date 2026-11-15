PM Wong urges ASEAN digital and energy integration at Manila summit

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called for deeper digital integration, stronger energy resilience and broader partnerships at the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila, warning of more turbulence ahead.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong urged ASEAN to deepen cooperation in the digital economy, strengthen energy resilience and broaden its external networks, speaking at the plenary session of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila on Nov 15.

He said the bloc faces more turbulence and storms but can emerge stronger if it remains cohesive and united. The 49th ASEAN Summit opened at the Philippine International Convention Center, where President Ferdinand Marcos Jr welcomed Wong and other leaders. During the opening ceremony the ASEAN emblem was updated to reflect Timor-Leste joining as its eleventh and newest member in October last year, with an additional stalk of padi added in the centre.

Also read PM Wong Urges Deeper Digital, AI and Energy Cooperation at ASEAN Summit

Wong said that since leaders last met in May for the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the world has become more contested and unpredictable. Recalling that meeting, which almost did not take place due to upheaval in transport, energy and food sectors caused by the Middle East conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, he said the situation remains highly volatile.

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Digital Economy Framework Agreement Signs

ASEAN has navigated difficult waters before over the decades, each time holding the course and moving forward, Wong said. He called on member states to press ahead with a substantial agenda of practical cooperation and to respond decisively to disruptions by deepening integration. A day before the plenary, ASEAN member states signed the Digital Economy Framework Agreement after three years of negotiations.

The agreement lays the foundation for closer digital economic integration and is projected to double the region digital economy to US two trillion dollars by 2030. Wong cited the signing as an example of decisive progress on issues that matter to the region people. But he said this is just the first step and more must be done to link up economies, enable businesses to operate more seamlessly across borders and harness the benefits of the single ASEAN market.

Cross Border Payments And AI Priorities

One priority is making cross border payments more seamless across the region, Wong said. Bilateral connections between payment systems already exist between Singapore and Malaysia and between Singapore and Thailand, and can be expanded into a regional network so businesses, tourists and those sending remittances home can transact more cheaply and easily. Another priority is harnessing artificial intelligence to transform ASEAN economies, including expanding access to AI tools and capabilities to drive growth and uplift productivity.

Wong said a resilient digital economy also requires trusted and secure systems, and he commended the Philippines for shepherding an East Asia Summit Leaders Statement on strengthening cooperation against online scams and related offences. ASEAN has been growing at about four to five per cent per annum, better than the global average, but the region has the potential to grow even faster, Wong noted.

If that can be done consistently over the next 10 to 20 years, ASEAN can become a sizeable and considerable growth centre in its own right, he said. As ASEAN economies embrace AI and technology, there will be more demands on energy and power, and the region must strengthen its energy resilience.

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Strengthening Energy Security And Petroleum Agreement

The recent energy disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict underscore further the importance of energy security, Wong said, as he called for ASEAN to strengthen its capacity to respond collectively. He urged all member states to ratify the ASEAN Petroleum Security Agreement swiftly and to prioritise the ASEAN Power Grid. The petroleum agreement sets out a framework for sharing petroleum during emergencies, while the power grid allows member states to trade surplus electricity and share reserve capacities.

Wong said bilateral and multilateral energy interconnections already show cross border energy trade is feasible. Building on these initiatives will help ASEAN lower transition costs, support greater renewable energy uptake and unlock new business and investment opportunities, he said.

Broadening Partnerships To Maintain Regional Peace

Finally, Wong said ASEAN must actively broaden its network of friends and partners to maintain peace and stability. ASEAN has been the arena for proxy fights between major powers before, and we do not want that to happen again, he said. We should continue to reject zero sum competition and engage with all major powers so they have stakes in a peaceful, open and inclusive region.

The bloc will commemorate the 50th anniversary of relations with the United States, Canada and the European Union, as well as the 30th anniversary of ASEAN Plus Three meetings with China, Japan and South Korea. Wong described these as important milestones and an opportunity to reaffirm ASEAN commitment to open and mutually beneficial partnerships and identify new opportunities for practical cooperation.

Singapore is set to take over as ASEAN chair, and Wong said the city state will build on the initiatives advanced by the Philippines under its chairmanship to sustain momentum. He also pledged to work with Thailand, the next chair, to ensure continuity in the grouping agenda.