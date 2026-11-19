Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called on Asia-Pacific economies to remain open and cooperative despite rising geopolitical tensions, outlining three priorities for APEC at the 33rd Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen. He urged flexible multilateralism, WTO reform, and practical cooperation on trade and AI.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong called on Asia-Pacific economies to find new ways to cooperate even when they cannot agree on everything, warning that the region must not split into competing economic blocs as geopolitical tensions rise.

Speaking at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) in Shenzhen, China, on Nov 19, PM Wong said the region is entering a more contested and fragmented era of globalisation. He noted that economic ties are increasingly viewed through the lens of national security.

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We should not allow our region to become divided into competing economic blocs, and that is where APEC has an important role to play, he told fellow leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, who chaired the meeting. PM Wong was welcomed by Xi at the summit. He pointed to Shenzhen's transformation from a small border town into a global technology and manufacturing hub as an example of what openness, innovation and economic cooperation can achieve.

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However, he cautioned that success found in cities like Shenzhen can no longer be taken for granted amid rising tensions. The city's success mirrored that of the wider Asia-Pacific, which had prospered by opening up and connecting with the world. We can find new ways to cooperate, even when we cannot agree on everything, PM Wong urged.

We are entering a different era of globalisation, one that is more contested and fragmented, said PM Wong, who added that the world must adapt to these new realities. In today's world, reaching consensus among all economies will be very difficult. But that should not become an excuse for inaction, he said.

Three APEC Priorities For Open And Connected Region

Against this backdrop, PM Wong outlined three priorities for APEC: keeping the region open and connected, finding new ways to cooperate even without full consensus, and ensuring that economic cooperation benefits businesses and people. He stressed that economic co-operation in the region must provide real benefits for businesses and people. On trade, he urged APEC economies to build on existing agreements, including the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

He called for concrete steps towards APEC's long-standing vision of a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific. Efforts to expand trade should reinforce, rather than divide, the wider trading system. He also called for reforms to strengthen the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and uphold a rules-based multilateral trading system. With consensus among all economies increasingly difficult to achieve, PM Wong advocated a more flexible and pragmatic approach to multilateralism.

This approach would allow willing partners to move ahead, demonstrate what works, and keep the door open for others to join when they are ready. He cited initiatives at the WTO, including an interim arrangement for settling trade disputes and an agreement on e-commerce, as examples of how groups of economies could make progress without waiting for everyone to agree.

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Measuring APEC Success By Improvements In Lives

These include the Green Economy Partnership, a proposed green trade and investment pact launched by Singapore, New Zealand and Chile, and the Future of Investment and Trade Partnership, a coalition of 20 small and medium-sized, trade-dependent economies, with Singapore among its founding members. PM Wong said APEC's success should be measured by improvements in people's lives, not the declarations issued at its meetings.

Ultimately, APEC's success will be judged not by the declarations we issue, but by whether businesses find it easier to trade, workers have better opportunities, and our people see improvements in their lives, he said. He cited an APEC Centre of Excellence for Paperless Trade, conceived by Singapore and Australia together with the APEC Business Advisory Council. The initiative aims to help businesses exchange trade documents electronically across borders, cutting paperwork and costs while helping them enter new markets.

Cooperation On AI Safety And Responsible Use

Turning to AI, he said cutting edge technologies such as artificial intelligence can be a double-edged sword, offering both opportunities and dangers to jobs, safety and trust. Cooperation should extend beyond the race for the most advanced chips and models. While competition for technological leadership was inevitable, economies could work together on AI safety, responsible use and practical applications to boost productivity.

APEC could help small and medium-sized enterprises adopt AI, encourage investment in AI infrastructure and equip workers with the necessary skills. The benefits of AI must also be widely shared, which APEC can contribute to in areas such as supporting AI adoption among small and medium enterprises or upskilling workers with technological knowhow. PM Wong also welcomed China's emphasis on openness, connectivity, innovation and shared development, which Xi had highlighted earlier at the meeting.

He stated that these principles are key in shaping the future of the Asia-Pacific and had underpinned the region's development and should continue to guide its future. By working together, we can ensure that our region continues to be an engine of growth and prosperity for the world. Aside from host leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping, other leaders who delivered speeches a day earlier included Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.