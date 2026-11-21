Singapore PM Lawrence Wong cautions against circumventing US chip export controls while welcoming genuine Chinese investment, citing the Megaspeed International investigation as a key example.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has issued a clear directive regarding foreign investment from China, stating that while Singapore welcomes genuine capital that adds value and creates jobs, the government is deeply concerned about firms abusing the nation's trusted position to bypass United States export controls.

Singapore Welcomes Value-Adding Investment

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong affirmed that companies establishing operations in Singapore bring tangible benefits to the local economy by deploying technologies, adding value, and employing Singaporean citizens. He emphasized that legitimate business activities are a tremendous plus for the Republic, provided they do not involve circumventing international trade restrictions.

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However, the Prime Minister highlighted a "real concern" regarding the abuse of Singapore's trusted status. This warning comes as the Singapore police and customs authorities have been investigating Megaspeed International since February 2025 over suspected violations of chip export controls.

Megaspeed Probe Raises Singapore-Washing Fears

High-profile cases involving Megaspeed International have fueled concerns about "Singapore-washing," a practice where companies use the Republic to mask their Chinese links or route business through the country. Megaspeed International is a Singapore-incorporated cloud computing firm currently under investigation by United States authorities for suspected violations of chip export controls.

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Similar concerns have also surfaced regarding the Chinese-founded artificial intelligence start-up Manus. This company moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2025 before being acquired by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, in a deal valued at US$2 billion or S$2.6 billion.

Limitations on Monitoring Foreign Chip Destinations

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong clarified that while Singapore can monitor chips deployed locally and facilitate checks by US authorities, it lacks visibility over chips sent to other countries. He noted that such trade volumes often far exceed the chips used locally, with some never physically entering Singapore.

He stated that Singapore has no control or visibility over how these chips are used in their destination countries. Nevertheless, the government is discussing ways to assist Washington, including sharing information to facilitate United States enforcement actions where possible.

Balancing US-China Rivalry and Local Interests

The Prime Minister acknowledged that Washington understands Singapore's limitations in policing chips sent abroad. His administration maintains that its priority is securing advanced chips for legitimate local needs while remaining open to trade with both the United States and China amid their ongoing tech rivalry.