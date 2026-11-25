A personal mobility device rider traveling at 69kmh in Singapore has ignited public outrage and demands for Land Transport Authority enforcement after dashcam footage revealed blatant disregard for the 25kmh speed limit and non-UL2272 battery regulations.

A personal mobility device user was captured traveling at a staggering 69kmh in Singapore, a speed nearly three times the legal limit, sparking immediate public condemnation and calls for stringent enforcement actions by the Land Transport Authority. The incident occurred on Boundary Road in Singapore, where the rider was seen moving at excessive velocities in public spaces where such high speeds are strictly prohibited under current traffic regulations.

Speed Violation Captured on Dashcam

Dashcam footage from Nov 21 provides irrefutable visual evidence of the violation, showing the personal mobility device traveling significantly faster than the statutory limit of 25kmh. Two screengrabs from the video were shared with SG Road Vigilante and subsequently posted on its Facebook page on Nov 22, highlighting the blatant disregard for traffic safety rules by the individual involved.

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In one of the key frames, the vehicle is recorded moving at 69kmh as the personal mobility device passes it, demonstrating a dangerous level of speed that poses a severe risk to other road users and pedestrians. Another screenshot captures the device traveling nearly alongside the dashcam vehicle, which itself was moving at 59kmh, further emphasizing the extreme velocity at which the rider was operating in a residential or mixed-use area.

The footage also reveals the pillion rider, who appears calm and is seen smiling during the high-speed maneuver, indicating a lack of concern for the potential dangers associated with such reckless behavior on public roads where personal mobility devices are not permitted to operate at all.

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Public Outrage and Enforcement Demands

Social media users reacted strongly to the viral nature of the incident, with many calling for the Land Transport Authority to step up operations before a tragedy occurs. Sky Sim, a social media user commenting on the matter, emphasized the need for crackdowns on errant suppliers and heavy punishment for offenders, stating that the authorities must address the root causes of these safety violations.

The collective outrage reflects a broader public sentiment that current enforcement measures are insufficient to deter individuals from violating safety standards. Many citizens argue that without strict penalties and proactive monitoring by the Land Transport Authority, the risk of severe accidents involving personal mobility devices will continue to rise, endangering both riders and the general public.

Battery Safety Standards and Legal Penalties

Beyond the speed violation, the incident highlights ongoing concerns regarding battery safety standards, specifically the UL2272 certification, which tests for fire and electrical hazards in batteries and chargers. Prior to this event, riding a non-UL2272 e-scooter was already an offense, and keeping such scooters is also considered an offense under Singapore regulations.

Those found keeping non-compliant e-scooters could face fines of up to $2,000 and/or three months' imprisonment, penalties that are designed to ensure that all personal mobility devices meet rigorous safety criteria to prevent fires and other electrical incidents. The combination of speed violations and potential battery non-compliance underscores the multifaceted nature of the risks posed by reckless personal mobility device usage.

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Regulatory Path Forward and Next Steps

As the Land Transport Authority reviews the incident, there are growing calls for increased surveillance and enforcement operations targeting errant mobility device users. The authorities are expected to analyze the dashcam footage and identify the individuals involved to impose appropriate legal consequences, including fines and potential imprisonment as stipulated by law.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to safety regulations and the potential consequences of disregarding them. With public pressure mounting, the Land Transport Authority may accelerate its efforts to crack down on illegal personal mobility device usage, ensuring that Singapore's road safety standards are maintained and respected by all users.