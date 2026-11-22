Mauricio Pochettino rejects relegation fears following Manchester United's 4-0 loss to Liverpool. The manager highlights player resilience despite Leny Yoro's early red card and the heavy scoreline at Anfield.

Mauricio Pochettino insisted his Manchester United squad displayed resilience and commitment despite a crushing 4-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday, November 22, 2026. The result, which occurred during the Argentine manager's first official match in charge at Anfield, leaves the club sitting in 19th place in the Premier League table with only one victory from 11 games played this season.

Yoro Red Card Reshapes Match Dynamics

The contest was fundamentally altered in the eighth minute when Manchester United defender Leny Yoro received a straight red card, leaving the visitors to play with ten men for more than 80 minutes. Pochettino emphasized that this incident created an insurmountable disadvantage, noting that even the best teams in the world would struggle to avoid conceding multiple goals under such circumstances. The manager questioned the validity of the dismissal, arguing that Liverpool striker Alexander Isak did not have full control of the ball when the challenge occurred.

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Pochettino Rejects Relegation Concerns

Despite the humiliating scoreline, the Manchester United manager firmly dismissed suggestions that the team is facing a battle to avoid relegation. Pochettino stated that while the reality of the situation is painful, the players demonstrated a clear willingness to fight and commit to the club's objectives. He described the first match as a positive test of character, given that his side conceded a goal immediately following the sending-off and had to defend for the vast majority of the game.

Opta Data Highlights Historical Context

The defeat ranks as the joint heaviest loss for a Manchester United manager in their inaugural match, according to data provider Opta. This result equates the 4-0 defeat suffered by Lal Hilditch against Bolton Wanderers in 1926. The current situation follows a turbulent period for the club, which recently sacked Michael Carrick and hired Pochettino while he was still managing the United States national team. He arrived in Manchester on Wednesday, just days before the Anfield encounter.

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Roy Keane Criticizes Fan Reaction

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane expressed sharp criticism regarding the behavior of the supporters, who applauded the players as they left the pitch at the final whistle. Keane argued that the fans were applauding poor performance and questioned when the squad would take genuine responsibility for their decision-making on the field. His comments highlight the growing frustration among influential figures within the club's history regarding the team's defensive record and overall performance levels.

Champions League Test in Portugal

Looking ahead, the immediate focus for Pochettino and his players is the upcoming Champions League fixture against Sporting in Portugal on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The manager acknowledged that the dressing room is currently at a very low emotional point but emphasized the necessity of maintaining concentration and work ethic. He instructed his team to keep their heads up and aim for a victory in the European competition as a step toward stabilizing their season.