Mauricio Pochettino admits Manchester United rebuild is harder than expected after a humiliating 4-0 loss to Brentford leaves the club near relegation.

Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged that the magnitude of Manchester United's required reconstruction exceeds his initial expectations following a crushing 4-0 defeat against Brentford at Old Trafford. The Argentine manager arrived at the club just days prior, yet the historic football institution found itself reeling from a performance that highlighted severe structural and psychological frailties within the squad. The loss occurred on Saturday, November 28, 2026, marking a deeply concerning start to his tenure at the Premier League club.

Historical Context of United Collapse

Manchester United now finds itself mired in 19th place in the Premier League table, a position that risks becoming the bottom spot if Crystal Palace secures a victory against Hull City on Sunday. This result marks the second consecutive match in which United has been defeated by a margin of four goals or more, a statistical anomaly that has not occurred for the club since 1963. The severity of the defeat against Brentford was compounded by the fact that United conceded four goals from Brentford's only four shots on target, indicating a profound lack of defensive organization and resilience under pressure.

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Pochettino On Player Confidence and Reality

Mauricio Pochettino addressed the media after the match, stating that the scale of the challenge is indeed tougher than he anticipated, though he emphasized the necessity of accepting the current reality. He explained that the team started the game brightly but collapsed when they conceded the first shot on target, a moment that exposed the low confidence levels within the dressing room. The manager argued that such reactions are symptomatic of a squad that has lost its belief, making it exceptionally difficult for the players to respond constructively to adverse game situations.

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Stakeholder Positions and Fan Unrest

The match was played against a backdrop of significant unrest among Manchester United supporters, with hundreds of fans clad in the green and gold colors of Newton Heath protesting against the club's ownership structure. Protesters carried banners reading "Welcome Poch -- keep our home, not our owners" and "We want new owners, not a new stadium," while chanting targeted at the Glazer family, Jim Ratcliffe, football director Jason Wilcox, and chief executive Omar Berrada. The frustration boiled over as fans began exiting the ground early, with many remaining supporters chanting "You're not fit to wear the shirt" as the team left the pitch.

Strategic Direction and Future Outlook

Mauricio Pochettino refused to criticize his players individually, asserting that support rather than blame is required to navigate this crisis and that the squad composition remains unchanged. He stressed that the club cannot rely solely on its historical badge to win matches, emphasizing the need to outperform opponents in every tactical area to secure victories. The manager's immediate focus is on restoring belief in the group ahead of their next fixture against Newcastle United, acknowledging that rebuilding confidence will be a matter of time and consistent effort rather than an instant fix.