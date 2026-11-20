Mauricio Pochettino outlines his vision for Manchester United, pledging a fresh start and individual meetings with players before the crucial match against Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino has vowed to reconstruct Manchester United from the ground up as he prepares for a critical test against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. The Argentine manager, who was appointed following the dismissal of Michael Carrick, emphasized a complete reset of the club's culture during his first press conference in Manchester on Friday, November 20. Pochettino urged his squad to leave the team's difficult recent history behind and focus entirely on building a new identity based on his own philosophical principles.

Pochettino Rebuilds United Identity

Pochettino arrived in Manchester with a clear mandate to establish a fresh direction for the struggling giants, stating that the priority is creating something unique from scratch. He explained that the coaching staff intends to implement their own ideas and philosophy, ensuring that the way the team plays aligns with their professional values. Pochettino noted that the staff feels supported by the organization and is committed to working intensely to help the players perform at their best.

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The transition has been rapid, with Pochettino leaving the United States in the early hours of Wednesday to begin immediate consultations with players and staff. This swift deployment was necessary given the demanding schedule, which includes a high-stakes visit to Anfield. The manager acknowledged the intensity of the situation but remained focused on the immediate task of instilling confidence and clarity in a squad that has struggled for consistency.

Addressing Confidence and Squad Issues

Manchester United currently sits in 18th place in the league table, marking their worst start to a top-flight campaign in forty years. Pochettino recognized that poor results have naturally eroded the players' self-belief, making it essential for the management to restore trust. He stated that the players are intelligent and possess high quality, but the coaching team must unlock potential that has not been visible for various reasons in recent fixtures.

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Captain Bruno Fernandes remains a pivotal figure in this rebuilding process, despite ongoing speculation regarding his contract status. Pochettino confirmed that he held extensive discussions with the Portuguese midfielder, affirming that Fernandes is central to the future plans. The manager emphasized that while Fernandes is the leader, other players must also feel valued from the bottom of the squad to the top.

Pochettino spent three hours on Thursday speaking individually with all the players, describing the contact as very positive. These one-on-one sessions were designed to understand individual concerns and set personal goals within the new team structure. The manager also addressed rumors about fitness levels, refusing to criticize the data inherited from previous coaches. He argued that data can be easily manipulated without context and insisted that on-field observations provide a more honest picture of player conditions.

Recruitment Power and Match Preparations

Speaking about his authority within the club, Pochettino made it clear that he expects to have a significant voice in recruitment and broader football operations. He accepted full responsibility for the team's results, stating that as head coach, he will decide the squad for Sunday's match and pick the starting eleven. This approach reflects his long-standing career as a head coach, where he has always maintained control over tactical decisions and team selection.

Pochettino expressed enthusiasm for returning to the daily routine of club football after leading the United States national team to the 2025 Gold Cup final and the round of sixteen at the World Cup. He described himself and his staff as animals of the grass, emphasizing the desire to improve players every day through hands-on training. The upcoming fixture at Liverpool serves as an immediate benchmark for the progress made in these early days of his tenure.