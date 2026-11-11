Poland Deploys Extra Security in Warsaw Ahead of Controversial Far-Right Independence Day March Amid Political Tensions

Poland has increased police presence in Warsaw for its annual Independence Day march, expected to attract thousands of far-right supporters from Europe. The event occurs amidst heightened political tensions following a deadly shooting in Krakow and debates over nationalism versus centrist governance.

In a significant display of heightened security measures and political tension, Poland has deployed additional police forces to the capital city of Warsaw ahead of its annual Independence Day march.

This event, scheduled for Wednesday, is expected to draw thousands of far-right supporters from across Europe, creating a volatile atmosphere against the backdrop of recent national trauma. The gathering comes in the wake of a tragic mass shooting in Krakow that claimed six lives, an incident that has intensified existing political divisions within the country.

Also read Thousands participate in silent march after Krakow mass shooting that shocked the nation

Independence Day March Political Tensions

The Independence Day march has historically been a source of friction between right-wing nationalist parties and the current centrist government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Critics argue that the event serves as a platform for racism and antisemitism, allegations which participants firmly deny. Instead, they describe the march as a patriotic expression of national pride, held under the motto A Pole is the host in Poland, emphasizing sovereignty and cultural identity.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk has issued a public appeal for restraint and unity amid these sharp political divisions. His comments follow outrage among nationalist groups after several ministers suggested that the perpetrator of the Krakow shooting may have been motivated by far-right ideology. In a speech delivered in Szczecin in northwestern Poland, Tusk emphasized that despite differing views and political opposition, all citizens must recognize that independence, freedom, and a secure Republic are common goods that belong to everyone.

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Government Calls for Unity in Warsaw

He urged those planning to gather in Warsaw to maintain peace and respect for the nation's values. Organizers of the march have also called for neutrality, urging attendees not to exploit the event for political purposes. They anticipate a record turnout, including many foreign nationalists such as members of Spain's Revuelta youth movement linked to Vox and participants from Hungary's far-right Mi Hazánk party.

Despite the presence of these international groups, organizers stated they have condemned political attacks linked to the tragedy regardless of their ideological origin. The scene in Warsaw reflects the heavy security precautions taken by authorities who remain vigilant due to past clashes between participants and opponents. Concrete barriers were installed on streets adjacent to the starting point downtown, and officers conducted searches in nearby areas to ensure public safety.

Security Measures for Nationalist Rally

Police declined to provide specific numbers regarding the additional officers deployed from outside the capital, citing operational security reasons. Rafal Buca, a spokesperson for the march organizers, articulated the group's vision for a sovereign Poland independent of foreign capitals and envisioned as mono-ethnic as possible. Thousands of people gathered under cloudy skies in a central square, many carrying large Polish flags, demonstrating their support for the nationalist cause.

Authorities have previously attempted to stop the march from taking place following violent incidents, but this year the focus remains on managing the large crowd while preventing any disruption to public order. The event underscores the deep societal divides in Poland regarding national identity, historical memory, and the role of far-right ideologies in contemporary politics.