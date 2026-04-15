Police Alert: Deepfake Harassment Emails Targeting Individuals

Singaporean police issue a public warning about a surge in harassment emails containing deepfake images of victims in compromising situations. The emails demand money and threaten to release the altered images. The police advise recipients to report the incidents immediately and not to engage with the senders.

The Singapore Police Force has issued a public alert concerning a recent rise in harassment emails containing deepfake images. These emails, targeting individuals with digitally manipulated images depicting them in sexual acts, are being used by perpetrators to extort money and potentially disseminate the fabricated content online. The police are urging anyone who receives such emails to exercise extreme caution and to report the incidents immediately. This advisory follows several reports of similar incidents, highlighting the growing threat of deepfake technology and its potential for malicious purposes. Since the beginning of March, three confirmed cases have been reported where victims were targeted with these harassing emails, which include threats of exposure to workplaces and online platforms. The police have emphasized the importance of remaining calm if you receive such emails as the images and email addresses are often sourced from public online resources.

The perpetrators behind these campaigns typically send the emails to work email addresses, increasing the potential for embarrassment and social damage to the victim. The emails themselves contain digitally altered images, or deepfakes, designed to appear as if the victims are engaging in sexual acts. These images are then used as leverage; the senders demand money, often in cryptocurrency, and threaten to publicize the images, including sending them to the victim's place of employment or sharing them on social media, if their demands are not met. The police advice is clear: do not engage with the sender, avoid making any payments, and report the matter to the police without delay. This includes providing the police with a copy of the email itself. The police have made it clear that they are taking these threats seriously and are actively investigating reported cases.

The emergence of this form of cyber harassment echoes broader concerns regarding the misuse of artificial intelligence and its potential to create harmful content. During a parliamentary debate in March, the issue of AI-generated non-consensual images, specifically concerning the Grok chatbot, was raised, prompting a response from the Ministry of Digital Development and Information. The government acknowledged the unique risks posed by AI chatbots and expressed its commitment to safeguarding users. Minister of State Rahayu Mahzam emphasized that the Infocomm Media Development Authority is working with platforms like X to address online safety concerns and explore protective measures. The police's advisory reinforces the existing commitment to tackling the misuse of technology for malicious purposes. They also emphasized that this is not an isolated incident and that the perpetrators have potentially targeted a wide range of individuals and organizations. The police have provided multiple ways of reporting the matter. Anyone with information related to such cases can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit a report online





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