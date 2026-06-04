Police Arrest 13 in Major Crackdown on Secret Societies Across Singapore

A major islandwide police operation targeting secret societies resulted in 13 arrests and checks on nearly 100 people and 35 entertainment outlets. Authorities warn of continued enforcement during festive season and urge public vigilance.

Police conducted an extensive islandwide operation on May 22 and 23 targeting secret societies , resulting in the arrest of 13 men aged between 21 and 39 suspected of being members of such unlawful groups.

The operation was led by the Secret Societies Branch of the Criminal Investigations Department with support from Ang Mo Kio, Tanglin, Jurong and Woodlands Police Divisions. During the two-day suppression drive, officers checked approximately 35 public entertainment outlets, nightlife establishments, and food and beverage premises, as well as nearly 100 individuals. Those found guilty of membership in an unlawful society face severe penalties, including up to three years imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Authorities have issued a stern warning that there is zero tolerance towards secret societies and any unlawful activities that threaten public safety, peace, and good order. The police emphasized that regular enforcement operations will continue at public entertainment and nightlife venues, as well as areas known for congregation, especially throughout the year-end festive season. Firm action will be taken against anyone associated with secret societies who chooses to flout the law.

Members of the public are advised to steer clear of secret society activities and to report any suspected involvement to the police





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Secret Societies Police Crackdown Unlawful Societies Arrests Singapore

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