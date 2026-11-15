Police Arrest 14 in Singapore Illegal Online Gambling Raids

Singapore police arrested 14 people and seized over 70,000 dollars in cash during simultaneous raids on illegal online gambling operations near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and other locations. Nine men will be charged in court on Nov 16 under the Gambling Control Act.

Singapore police arrested 14 people and seized more than 70,000 dollars in cash during simultaneous raids on illegal online gambling activities on Nov 14. The raids took place at an industrial premises near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and other locations across Singapore.

In a news release on Sunday night, Nov 15, police said the operations involved officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, the Police Intelligence Department, and the Ang Mo Kio Police Division. A total of 23 people, 15 men and eight women aged between 23 and 75, are being investigated for their alleged involvement in illegal online gambling activities. Fourteen of them were arrested during the operation. Police said 10 of the 23 individuals had gambled at unlawful gambling places.

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Syndicate Members Charged Under Gambling Control Act

The remaining 13 are believed to be members of a syndicate involved in financing, organising, or assisting in the organisation of these unlawful gambling places that facilitated online gambling games. Officers seized more than 70,000 dollars in cash along with mobile phones, computers, and other items related to the gambling operations. Nine men, aged between 37 and 68, will be charged in court on Nov 16 with offences under the Gambling Control Act.

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Police said investigations against the other people are ongoing. The police reminded the public that Singapore Pools is the only operator licensed to provide lotteries, sports betting, and remote gambling services in Singapore. All other gambling operators, whether in-person or online, are illegal, the police warned. Anyone convicted of financing the process of conducting an unlawful gambling place may be fined up to 500,000 dollars and jailed for a maximum of seven years.

Those found guilty of organising, managing, or assisting at such places may be fined up to 200,000 dollars and face a jail term of up to five years. If an occupier of a place is convicted of allowing it to be used as an unlawful gambling place, the person may be fined up to 500,000 dollars and jailed up to seven years.

Penalties For Gambling With Unlawful Service Providers

Anyone who gambles with an unlawful gambling service provider may be fined up to 10,000 dollars, jailed up to six months, or both.