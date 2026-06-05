Police Arrest Five Women in Massage Parlour Raids Ahead of New Licensing Rules

Singapore police arrested five women and are investigating three operators after raids on massage parlours in Jurong and Boon Lay, uncovering private rooms in open-concept establishments.

Five women were arrested and three massage parlour operators are under investigation after police raids on Thursday, June 4, 2026, in the Jurong and Boon Lay areas of Singapore.

The raids targeted three massage establishments, including two open-concept parlours that were found to have curtains and private rooms, violating the conditions of their exemption from licensing. The women, aged between 36 and 51, were arrested for allegedly offering sexual services. The three operators are being investigated for breaching regulations.

The operations were conducted by officers from the Jurong Police Division as part of efforts to clamp down on vice-related activities, the Singapore Police Force said in a news release on Friday. The raids come ahead of new rules coming into effect in the second half of the year, when open-concept massage operators will have to be licensed.

During the first raid, which took place at about 2pm, journalists were brought to a massage parlour in a shopping centre in Boon Lay. Six women were sitting on either ends of the shop, all keeping their heads down to shield their faces. Two of the women were accused of offering sexual services to customers with curtains drawn.

This breaches the requirement for open-concept massage parlours, which are not allowed to have partitions, rooms, or cubicles that would allow massages in private. The police then raided a second massage parlour, this time at a shophouse tucked within a Housing and Development Board (HDB) estate in Jurong West. The massage parlour, also open-concept, had four private rooms, each equipped with a massage bed and a small, transparent shower cubicle. Two women were arrested there.

The exact locations of the enforcement operations cannot be identified due to police investigations. Assistant Commissioner of Police Sergius Wat, commander of the Jurong Police Division, spoke to the media after the raids. He said the tightened regulatory framework later this year will help clamp down on unlawful activities. We will not tolerate the use of massage establishments for illegal activities, ACP Wat stated.

The police announced the new regulatory framework in April after observing a rise in vice-related activities and infringements of exemption conditions in open-concept massage parlours. There has also been a steady increase in public unhappiness because of the number of open-concept massage establishments and the social disamenities they create, the police said at that time. Currently, massage establishments are grouped into two licence categories.

Category 1 licences are granted to those that operate in HDB shophouses, shopping centres, and hotels, while Category 2 licences are for shops located away from residential areas, schools, and places of worship. Under the new rules, the current exemption for open-concept massage parlours will be removed and replaced by a new Category 3 licence. This change aims to bring all massage establishments under a unified licensing regime, ensuring better oversight and compliance.

The arrests and investigations highlight ongoing efforts by the police to address vice activities in massage parlours. The open-concept design, which was meant to allow visibility and deter illicit activities, has been circumvented by operators using curtains and private rooms to offer sexual services. With the new licensing rules, authorities expect to reduce such violations and address public concerns about the proliferation of such establishments in residential areas.

The police urge the public to report any suspicious activities at massage parlours to help maintain law and order





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Massage Parlour Raids Sexual Services Singapore Police Licensing Changes Vice Crackdown

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