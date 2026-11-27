Greater Manchester Police investigated an unknown substance release at Don Toliver's Nov 22 concert that forced the evacuation of 12,000 people. Authorities suspect organized criminals used the incident to target concertgoers for robbery.

Greater Manchester Police have formally linked the release of an unknown substance at a Don Toliver concert in Manchester to a coordinated series of robbery attempts by organized criminals. The incident occurred on November 22 at the Co-op Live Arena, resulting in the immediate evacuation of approximately 12,000 concertgoers from the venue.

Substance Release Triggers Mass Evacuation

The sequence of events began around 10:00 pm on November 22 when emergency services were called to the Co-op Live Arena following reports of an unidentified substance. Initial intelligence suggested the material might be tear gas, but investigators have not confirmed the specific nature of the chemical. The release caused immediate distress among the audience, with numerous attendees suffering from symptoms requiring medical attention. Specifically, 89 individuals were examined for eye irritation and respiratory issues, with one person requiring hospital treatment for their symptoms.

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Organized Criminals Suspected in Plot

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding of Greater Manchester Police stated that authorities suspect a small, organized group of criminals targeted the crowd specifically to commit robberies during the chaos. The police force emphasized that they have not yet identified the substance released, nor have they provided any forensic evidence to support the robbery theory. Despite the suspicion, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident as of the latest update on November 27. Investigators are currently reviewing thousands of hours of mobile phone footage and CCTV recordings to identify the perpetrators.

European Incidents Aid Investigation

A significant component of the ongoing investigation involves similar occurrences at two other Don Toliver performances held in Europe earlier in the tour. Greater Manchester Police are in direct contact with law enforcement authorities in those jurisdictions to share intelligence and compare methodologies. These parallel incidents suggest a potential coordinated pattern of behavior by the same criminal network across multiple international locations. Detectives are actively seeking to interview more than 100 individuals who attended the Manchester concert to assist with these broader enquiries.

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Painful Memories and Public Safety Concerns

The visual imagery of the evacuation has drawn sharp comparisons to the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, which claimed the lives of 22 people. Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding acknowledged the trauma associated with the event, noting that the scenes of people coughing and covering their mouths as they exited the arena brought back painful memories for many in the city. The Co-op Live Arena, which opened in 2024, is located approximately 3.2 kilometers from the site of the 2017 tragedy. This proximity has heightened public sensitivity regarding security protocols at large-scale public gatherings in Manchester.

Ongoing Police Efforts and Future Steps

Police continue to sift through digital evidence and coordinate with international partners to dismantle the suspected criminal network. The investigation remains active, with authorities urging witnesses to come forward as they piece together the timeline of the robbery attempts. The case highlights the complex challenges of securing large events and the potential for opportunistic crime to exploit emergency situations. Further developments in the investigation are expected as forensic analysis and witness testimonies are processed.