Woodlands Police Division arrested six women at a Yishun massage parlour on Nov 25 for allegedly offering sexual services in cubicles, despite posted warnings.

Woodlands Police Division executed a targeted enforcement operation on Nov 25 against a massage establishment located along Upper Thomson Road in the Yishun area. Officers successfully dismantled an alleged vice ring that purportedly offered sexual services to clients through a network of concealed cubicles, directly contradicting official notices posted at the venue. This raid stands as a significant component of the division's broader strategy to suppress illicit online vice activities and regulatory breaches within the massage sector.

Concealed Cubicles Defy Posted Warnings

Investigators discovered a secondary entrance within the parlour that provided access to a hidden corridor containing nine distinct cubicles. These units consisted of two adjoining rooms designated for couples and five separate rooms for individual clients, each equipped with its own door and a numbered sign. The existence of these private spaces facilitated the alleged prohibited activities, even though notices prohibiting such conduct were visibly pasted outside each room.

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Six Women Arrested During Operation

Police detained six women ranging in age from 30 to 47, charging them with offences under the relevant statutory provisions governing vice activities. Five of the detainees were questioned on the premises upon the arrival of media personnel, with some appearing visibly distressed and teary-eyed. Two individuals were apprehended while allegedly receiving services, and a third had just entered the establishment at the time of the raid.

Social Media Promotes Suggestive Imagery

Despite the internal restrictions, an investigation by Shin Min Daily News revealed that the establishment maintained active Facebook and TikTok pages. These digital platforms featured suggestive photographs of the women working at the parlour, alongside promotional messages using ambiguous phrases such as "We understand your tiredness" and "How long has it been since we last met?" to attract clients.

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Broader Crackdown on Online Vice

The enforcement action coincided with a separate raid on a residential unit suspected of facilitating online vice activities, where police seized a large quantity of unspecified items. This combined operation underscores the Woodlands Police Division's ongoing commitment to identifying and neutralizing illicit networks that exploit digital platforms to coordinate illegal sexual services and evade law enforcement scrutiny.

Impact on Local Community Standards

These coordinated raids demonstrate a strict adherence to regulatory compliance for massage establishments in the Yishun district. The removal of six suspects and the exposure of the digital marketing tactics employed by the business serve as a clear deterrent to other operators who might consider circumventing local laws through hidden facilities and social media recruitment strategies.