Police in Gazipur used tear gas and sound grenades against garment workers blocking a highway a day after a government panel approved a 36% minimum wage increase, the smallest in four decades. The protests have disrupted a sector employing more than four million people.

Bangladesh police fired tear gas shells and used sound grenades on Thursday to disperse garment workers who tried to block a major highway in Gazipur to demand better wages, police said.

The fresh protest broke out a day after a six-member panel approved a 36 per cent increase in the minimum wage for garment workers. The panel approved the increase despite weeks of protests and calls for the sum to be doubled. According to police, protesters also set fire to a police motorcycle in Gazipur, one of Bangladesh's major garment manufacturing hubs and the centre of the workers' agitation. Police added that peace had since been restored.

Also read Bangladesh raises garment workers minimum wage 36% to 17,000 taka after protests

Gazipur Wage Board Approves Increase

The situation is now calm, but we remain on alert, said Mohammad Amjad Hossain, superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police. The government-appointed wage board's decision came in the early hours of Wednesday after nearly 12 hours of talks between workers' and employers' representatives. The decision did little to ease tensions, with protests breaking out within hours of the announcement. The 36 per cent increase is the smallest in four decades.

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Labour rights advocates said the increase fell well short of workers' demands and would not provide a living wage. Weeks of protests by garment workers have shuttered factories, blocked highways, damaged property and disrupted production. The garment sector employs more than four million people in a country of around 175 million.

Garment Workers Protest Demands Better Wages

The garment workers' protests, along with separate political tensions and violence sparked by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's plan to return to Dhaka from self-imposed exile in India, have fuelled fears of renewed instability in the South Asian country. Bangladesh is the world's second-largest garment exporter after China. Police said they fired tear gas shells and used sound grenades to disperse the protesting workers who tried to block a major highway on Thursday to press their demand for better wages.

The fresh protest broke out a day after the six-member panel approved the 36 per cent increase, the smallest in four decades. Protesters also set fire to a police motorcycle in Gazipur, which has been at the centre of the workers' agitation. A protester was seen throwing back a tear gas shell towards security forces amid the demonstration by garment workers demanding higher minimum wages in Gazipur, Bangladesh, on Nov 26.

Police Remain Alert Amid Calm

The situation is now calm, but we remain on alert, said Mohammad Amjad Hossain, superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police. The wage board's decision came in the early hours of Wednesday after nearly 12 hours of talks between workers' and employers' representatives. Labour rights advocates said the increase fell well short of workers' demands and would not provide a living wage.

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Weeks of protests have shuttered factories, blocked highways, damaged property and disrupted production in a sector that employs more than four million people in a country of around 175 million. The protests, along with separate political tensions and violence sparked by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's plan to return to Dhaka from self-imposed exile in India, have fuelled fears of renewed instability in Bangladesh, the world's second-largest garment exporter after China.