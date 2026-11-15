Police warn of iMessage delivery phishing scams after victims lose over $31k since Oct 31

Singapore police warn that iMessage phishing scams impersonating courier services and SingHealth polyclinics have cost victims over $31,000 since Oct 31, and advise users to update their settings and use ScamShield.

The police have warned against phishing scams conducted via Apple iMessage, saying scam messages impersonating courier delivery services have led to the loss of more than $31,000 since Oct 31.

In a news release on Saturday (Nov 14), they said scammers send unsolicited iMessages claiming there are issues with victims parcel deliveries, such as incomplete delivery information. The scammers have also been known to impersonate SingHealth polyclinics, claiming that the receiver has outstanding outpatient bills to pay. Regardless of the entity impersonated, the modus operandi remains the same, the police continued.

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Install ScamShield And Enable Security Features

The messages contain phishing links directing recipients to fraudulent websites to obtain their personal, banking or credit card information, or to make payment. Members of the public can add the ScamShield app and set up security features, including enabling two-factor authentication and multifactor authentication on banking apps and e-wallets. They can also use the Money Lock features of their banks that prevent a portion of their money from being transferred out digitally, protecting their savings from scams.

People should also check the legitimacy of courier-related messages and links using the ScamShield app or through the official website of the courier service. They should verify directly with the courier using contact details obtained from official sources before providing any information or making payment, the police added in their news release. They should also let the authorities and their friends and family know about scams.

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If they believe they have fallen victim to a scam, they should contact their bank to report and block fraudulent transactions and make a police report. The police also advised updating iMessage settings by ensuring the filter unknown senders and filter spam options are selected, and to report suspicious messages using the in-app reporting functions on iMessage. iPhone users should also update their phone to the latest software version to benefit from enhanced protections against spam and scam messages.

Call ScamShield Helpline For Support And Checks

Users in Singapore will already have screen unknown senders turned on by default, and links sent by unknown contacts in Messages will be disabled until the sender is added to their contacts or marked as known. Messages detected as spam will also be routed to a dedicated spam folder without notifications, the police added. Members of the public can also call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799 to check if they are in doubt.