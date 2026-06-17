Police Warn Public Against Rising Livestream Lucky Draw Scams in Singapore

Singapore authorities report over 33 incidents of livestream lucky draw scams since May 20, with victims losing more than $60,000. Scammers use Facebook Live to promote scratch cards or lottery tickets, lure participants with cash prizes, and then request additional fees via PayNow QR codes before prize claim. Once funds are transferred, scammers disappear or fail to deliver promised winnings. Police urge vigilance, advising against money transfers to unverified individuals and recommending verification of suspicious offers. April saw over 3,000 scam reports totaling S$66.9 million in losses, including investment course schemes via WhatsApp.

Police in Singapore are sounding the alarm as a surge in livestream lucky draw scams has recently come to light. According to official statements from law enforcement, more than 33 such cases have been reported since May 20, resulting in combined losses exceeding $60,000 for the victims involved.

The modus operandi of these scammers typically involves using platforms like Facebook Live to broadcast promotions for scratch cards or lottery tickets. They entice participants by claiming there is a chance to win substantial cash prizes. Once individuals place their bets, the fraudsters announce that they have won, but then demand additional fees-often under the guise of processing or handling charges-before the prizes can be released.

Payments are most commonly requested via PayNow QR codes, a convenient electronic transfer method widely used in Singapore. Victims usually discover they have been deceived only after the scammers fail to deliver the promised money or suddenly become unreachable following the transfer. In response to this troubling trend, authorities are strongly advising the public to exercise caution and refrain from transferring funds to unverified individuals or entities.

They emphasize the importance of independently verifying any suspicious offers or claims before taking any action. Should someone suspect they have fallen victim to such a scam, the recommended steps include immediately contacting their bank to report the fraudulent transaction and alerting family members, friends, or the police without delay.

This advisory comes against the backdrop of a broader scam landscape; according to a monthly anti‑scam report, Singapore police received over 3,000 scam complaints last month alone, with total financial losses amounting to S$66.9 million. Another common scheme mentioned in the report involves victims being lured into private WhatsApp chat groups after encountering advertisements for free investment courses on social media, highlighting the diverse tactics employed by fraudsters.

The police reiterate that public awareness and prompt reporting are key defenses against these evolving criminal activities. They encourage citizens to remain skeptical of unsolicited offers that appear too good to be true and to always verify the legitimacy of organizations or individuals requesting money. By spreading knowledge about these scam patterns and urging swift action when something seems amiss, law enforcement hopes to reduce the number of future victims and disrupt the operations of these fraudulent networks





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Livestream Scams Lucky Draw Fraud Facebook Live Scam Paynow Scam Singapore Police Warning Online Lottery Scam Scratch Card Scam Investment Course Scam Anti-Scam Advice

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