Sydney launches Armed Response Command with assault rifles after Bondi attack killed 15

New South Wales police have launched Australia's first Armed Response Command, a A$94 million unit of 250 officers with combat assault rifles, after the Bondi Beach attack killed 15 people. Amnesty International Australia raised concerns about police militarisation and human rights safeguards.

A new police unit armed with military assault rifles has begun patrolling the streets of Sydney, in an Australian-first measure set up in response to the Bondi Beach attack last December.

The Armed Response Command will deploy at major events, crowded public spaces, sporting venues and places of worship to conduct high visibility patrols, New South Wales state police said. The move comes after two men opened fire on a Jewish celebration at the famous beach, killing 15 people in an antisemitic attack motivated by Islamic State ideology. The December assault shocked the country and prompted calls for tougher counter-terrorism and policing responses.

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Armed Response Command Details And Capabilities

The measure is the first of its kind in Australia, where the presence of heavily armed police officers is rare. The A$94 million (S$84.49 million) unit is composed of 250 police officers armed with Australian combat assault rifles. The unit has been described as a significant new capability for the state police force. The unit's commander, Detective Superintendent Andrew Evans, said the tragic events at Bondi demonstrated the devastating consequences when an alleged armed offender attacks innocent people.

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He said the ARC ensures the force has highly trained officers in the right places, with the right equipment, ready to act when seconds matter. Amnesty International Australia said the introduction of heavily armed police patrols in Sydney raised serious questions about the increasing militarisation of policing and the safeguards in place to protect human rights. The group's warning underscores broader concerns about how such a unit will be overseen and held accountable.

The patrols will focus on crowded locations and major gatherings across the city. Police have said the high visibility approach is intended to deter potential attackers and speed up response times. The unit will operate alongside existing police resources. The launch follows months of debate over public safety and security measures in the wake of the Bondi attack.

Community Concerns And Operational Protocols

Community leaders and civil liberties groups have called for clear rules on when the assault rifles can be used and how incidents will be reviewed. The unit's deployment marks a major shift in Australian policing practice. New South Wales state police said the Armed Response Command will be evaluated as it is rolled out. Further details on operational protocols are expected to be released in coming months.