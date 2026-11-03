Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk Accuses Russia of Fueling Instability

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk directly links Moscow to the Constitutional Tribunal crisis, accusing Russia of meddling in internal conflicts to create instability ahead of the midterm elections.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk issued a stark warning on November 3 regarding external interference in the nation's sovereign affairs. He accused Russia of actively seeking to fuel instability within Poland by meddling in a deepening dispute between his government and President Karol Nawrocki.

Crisis Over Judicial Appointments Escalates

Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that a crisis over the appointment of judges to Poland's Constitutional Tribunal has pushed a simmering conflict into open confrontation. The tensions over this judicial matter escalated significantly over the weekend, marking a pivotal moment in the political standoff.

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The immediate trigger for the current unrest involved the suspension of the head of the Constitutional Tribunal, who is allied with President Karol Nawrocki's nationalist faction. Following this suspension, crowds gathered outside the court in support of the suspended official, highlighting the deep societal divisions exacerbated by the political maneuvering.

Russian Officials Back Opposition Claims

External actors have visibly aligned themselves with the opposition side of this domestic dispute. Russian politicians, including Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, described the moves made by the Tusk government in the tribunal dispute as a coup.

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Prime Minister Donald Tusk highlighted this alignment during a government sitting, noting that pro-Russian politicians both internationally and within the country are centering their activity around defending the Constitutional Tribunal. He argued that this defense is a pretext for supporting aggressive behavior by opposition politicians and the president against the legitimate government.

Strategic Instability Ahead of US Elections

The Prime Minister suggested that the current turbulence is part of a broader Russian strategy to create chaos in Western democracies. He explicitly linked the tensions in Poland to the ongoing midterm elections in the United States, implying a coordinated effort to undermine democratic processes across the Atlantic.

Tusk asserted that the Russian method of becoming involved in internal conflicts is a well-known tactic. He claimed that the tensions currently provoking instability in Poland are directly connected to this aggressive behavior, aiming to destabilize the pro-European government in Warsaw.

Shared Defense Stance Amid Domestic Rift

Despite the bitter personal and political rivalry over judicial matters, both Donald Tusk and Karol Nawrocki remain longstanding critics of Russia. Their shared opposition to Moscow extends to the context of Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which has reshaped the security landscape for Poland and its European neighbors.

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Both leaders support increased defense spending in the face of what they perceive as direct threats to European security from Moscow. However, the current crisis has shifted the focus from external threats to internal governance, with the Constitutional Tribunal at the epicenter of the political storm. The situation remains volatile as the government and the presidency navigate the fallout from the tribunal's leadership crisis.