Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Now Named Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS): A Shift in Focus and Improved Care

A new name for a complex hormonal disorder impacting women worldwide has been introduced. The 'polycystic ovary syndrome' (PCOS) has been renamed 'polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome' (PMOS) in an effort to better understand and manage the condition. This change aims to reduce the misconception associated with cysts and emphasize the hormonal imbalance at the heart of the condition. The new name has been accompanied by a more comprehensive understanding of symptoms, contributing factors, and management options. With increased awareness, the hope is to improve patient care outcomes.

A hormonal condition affecting one in eight women around the world has now been named as ' polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome ' ( PMOS ) rather than ' polycystic ovary syndrome ' ( PCOS ).

The change aims to improve care by addressing the complex hormonal dysfunction and reducing the focus on cysts in the ovaries. PMOS is associated with metabolic syndrome, irregular menstrual cycles, acne, hirsutism, and infertility problems. Lifestyle changes, insulin-sensitizing medicines, and medications that block androgens are commonly prescribed treatments





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PCOS Polycystic Ovary Syndrome PMOS Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome Hormonal Imbalance Metabolic Syndrome Infertility Cysts Ovaries Lifestyle Changes Insulin-Sensitizing Medicines Androgens Metformin Blockage Of Androgens Hormonal Birth Control

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