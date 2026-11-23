A new report reveals that 0.1% of Polymarket traders captured over half of midterm election profits while 99% lost money, challenging claims of market accuracy and integrity.

Research published on November 23 reveals that the vast majority of winnings from US congressional betting on Polymarket were captured by a tiny fraction of professional or automated accounts. A report by the Anti-Corruption Data Collective found that while total trading volume exceeded $180 million, only 819 wallets secured 91% of the profits.

Extreme Wealth Concentration in Election Betting

The study highlights a severe disparity in financial outcomes among participants on the overseas prediction market platform. The top 0.1% of wallets, consisting of just 82 entities, collected more than half of the total winnings. In stark contrast, the remaining 99% of wallets collectively lost approximately $15 million during the midterms.

Also read Christian nationalists eye MAGA’s crown after Republican midterm rout

Researchers identified these high-performing accounts by analyzing round-the-clock trading activity, volume magnitude, and the breadth of market exposure. Many of these dominant wallets were likely controlled by professional traders or sophisticated automated systems designed to exploit inefficiencies that average users cannot navigate.

Market Accuracy Matches Traditional Forecasting Models

The report also challenged the core value proposition of prediction markets, which proponents argue provide unbiased, crowd-sourced accuracy superior to traditional polls. Analysis showed that Polymarket and rival platform Kalshi were only marginally better than mainstream forecasting models in predicting election winners.

Advertisement

When combining data from Kalshi, Polymarket, and Polymarket US, the collective accuracy rate was 91% for US Senate races and 95% for House of Representatives elections. These figures essentially matched an equally weighted average of six established election forecast models, offering no significant informational advantage to the public.

Conflicting Views on Prediction Market Utility

Industry participants strongly dispute the findings, maintaining that their platforms serve as vital tools for real-time information aggregation. A Polymarket spokesperson stated on social media that their markets accurately forecasted outcomes in 98.4% of races as of the day before Election Day. They argued that these platforms bring together informed participant insights to show public probability.

Kalshi also defended its integrity, referring queries to its own post-election analysis which claimed substantial outperformance of forecast models based on the Brier score. Both companies emphasized their advanced systems for detecting misconduct and their willingness to refer suspicious activity to federal authorities.

Implications for Regulation and Election Integrity

The findings raise serious questions about the social value of prediction markets and the integrity of US elections. The Anti-Corruption Data Collective warned that these markets create real risks to election integrity by concentrating financial rewards on a select few while generating little unique knowledge.

Advertisement

This research complicates the legal battles currently underway, such as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's fight to shield prediction markets from state oversight. While regulators have previously argued that these markets generate public benefit through informational value, the new data suggests this benefit is largely illusory when compared to existing high-quality forecast models.

Independent assessments by major news organizations like CNBC and the New York Times have echoed these conclusions, noting that prediction markets rarely outperformed traditional forecasters until the final moments before Election Day. The consensus suggests that the wisdom of the crowd on these platforms does not translate into net social gain for the average citizen.