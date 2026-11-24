A new book of Pope Francis' private diaries, curated by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, reveals his 2021-2022 spiritual crisis, visions of the devil and hell, and struggles with power.

VATICAN CITY - The late Pope Francis saw the gates of hell when he realized the depths of the clergy sexual abuse scandal and experienced mystical visions of the devil throughout his ministry, according to excerpts of his personal diary published on Tuesday.

The Private Diary of Pope Francis also reveals the Argentine pope suffered a profound spiritual crisis in 2021-2022, connected to his own temptations to exercise power omnipotently. He overcame the crisis by entrusting himself entirely to God's mercy. The book, being released globally in several languages, offers a deeply personal view into the mind and heart of Francis, revealing his innermost fears, insecurities, dreams and temptations that he kept hidden from the world.

Also read New York Court Upholds Section 230 Immunity for Social Media Firms in Buffalo Shooting Case

It shows him as incredibly hard on himself, lamenting his own sense of worthlessness and shame, and his utter trust in God to lead him, even from the depths of despair. The book was curated by one of Francis' closest aides, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, the Argentine theologian who heads the Vatican's doctrine office. Fernandez is listed as the author, as his comments contextualize Francis' diary entries.

Written in a leather-bound calendar used as a notebook, it starts in 1992, when Jorge Mario Bergoglio was auxiliary bishop of Buenos Aires. It continues through his time as cardinal archbishop of the Argentine capital and finally pope. The last entry is August 18, 2024, about eight months before his death aged 88. The most moving sections are Francis' revelations of his own spiritual torments and what he described as encounters with the devil.

Francis encounters devil visions

Two occurred when he was in Buenos Aires, and the third after his disastrous 2018 trip to Chile. In a January 24, 2021 entry, Francis quoted the devil as saying: Now I've gotten everything I wanted. Just as I can't forget his eyes from the previous two, in this case, I can't forget the powerful raspiness of his voice. During the January 2018 Chile trip, Francis created an uproar for discrediting victims of Chile's most notorious abuser.

Advertisement

After journalists challenged him during the in-flight news conference returning home, Francis commissioned an investigation and realized that the victims were right, that he was wrong and had been misled by the Chilean hierarchy. Devastated because of the situation in Chile and the dialogue with the journalists on the airplane, Francis would write later. I became aware of how serious the problem was.

It was hard for me to admit what happened in Chile; I didn't think it was so serious. Francis wrote on June 7, 2018, a few months after he returned, that he saw the entrance to hell. Pagan seduction in full force in the Chile scandal. In July and August of 2018, as he dealt with the fallout, he wrote: What shame and evil this has brought on the church! and Once more the gates of hell.

May holiness and conversion abound in the midst of so many scandals. But Francis' spiritual crisis would not come until 2021. The book dates the onset of the crisis to January 24, 2021. The day before, Francis cancelled several upcoming public appearances due to what the Vatican said was a resurgence of his sciatica.

Fernandez reveals, however, that Francis was suffering from insupportable pain from an intestinal problem that, in July 2021, would land Francis in the hospital for 10 days for surgery to remove 33 centimetres of his colon. In January 2021, while the world was still in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Vatican was in utter upheaval over a massive financial investigation that Francis had authorised.

Vatican financial scandal investigation

A few months earlier, in September 2020, Francis had fired a onetime close collaborator, Cardinal Angelo Becciu, convinced Becciu had embezzled money from the Holy See. The scandal and Francis' belief that a web of corruption had engulfed the Vatican's secretariat of state led to an unprecedented Vatican investigation and years of legal proceedings through which Francis sought to show his willingness to crack down on financial misconduct.

The trial resulted in some convictions, including against Becciu, but much of prosecutors' theory of a vast conspiracy of corruption was thrown out. The appeals process is ongoing, with Francis' own role in the investigation a key question for the defence. There is no mention of the trial in Fernandez's text, though he hints at it by revealing Francis' later musings that the 2021-2022 spiritual crisis was mixed with governance issues, pressure regarding decisions to make, and aridity and desolation.

In the end, Fernandez writes that the crisis was primarily related to Francis' exercise of power, the temptation to omnipotence and belief that he was above the world. It is a vice Francis admitted to publicly in 2013, in his first interview as pope, when he acknowledged a tendency to wield power in an authoritarian way. Francis recounted seeing a vision of Hell in a June 2018 entry. Last night I saw the entrance to Hell, he wrote.

Advertisement

I peeked in to look a little, and it terrified me. I grabbed the Rosary as a weapon, Francis wrote, referring to Catholic prayer beads. I thank the Lord for this help. An entry from January 2021, at the beginning of the late pope's self-described spiritual crisis, lists three times throughout Francis' life when he thought he had seen the Devil, including once as pope in a meeting with Vatican officials.

I can't forget the powerful raspiness of his voice, Francis wrote in the entry about the later vision. The Lord granted me an opportunity to leave that meeting, and he thus freed me. Fernandez recounts being in a meeting with the pope in 2023, when another bishop asked Francis why he did not chastise an unnamed Vatican official who had been speaking badly about Francis in public.

Francis responded by explaining that he felt a strong sensation in his heart that God did not want him to become a puppeteer who uses and manipulates people according to his own convenience, Fernandez states. Considered a reformer who tried to open the staid Church to the world, Francis encountered unusually strong resistance to his papacy from conservative cardinals, who worried he would water down the Church's firm teachings.

Diary focuses on spiritual life

Fernandez, a fellow Argentine whom Francis appointed in 2023 to lead the Vatican's powerful doctrinal office, does not present the full diary but gives excerpts, arranged by theme. Totalling 160 pages, the diaries offer few direct comments on the events of Francis' papacy or about Vatican officials. They focus instead on the late pope's spiritual life, including his belief that he had seen the Devil and the entrance to Hell and that God spoke to him in dreams.

Fernandez also recounts Francis commenting on some senior officials, including US Cardinal Robert Prevost, who in May 2025 was elected Francis' successor and became Pope Leo. Francis called Prevost a great pastor, a generous missionary, and an irreproachable man, Fernandez states. Francis also offered kind thoughts about Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah and German Cardinal Gerhard Muller, two of his most vocal critics.

He said Sarah had a refined spiritual sensitivity and that Muller seems aggressive, but he's a good man, according to Fernandez. As for his own election as pope, Francis made one simple entry in July 2013, more than four months after he became pontiff. They elected me pope on March 13, he wrote. The diaries provide a rare and striking insight into the faith and mental struggles of the late pope.

Previous papal papers burned

Most recent popes have directed that their papers be burned after their deaths, although some papers of John Paul II, pope from 1978 to 2005, were later made public. The last pope to have diaries published posthumously was John XXIII, who died in 1963.

Francis, who led the Church for 12 years until his death in April 2025, experienced visions of the Devil and Hell and battled against not wanting to be someone who uses others like puppets, according to the diaries and accompanying commentary.