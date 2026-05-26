Pope Issues Sweeping Manifesto on Safeguarding Humanity in Age of AI

Pope Leo XIV has issued a manifesto on safeguarding humanity as artificial intelligence impacts everything from work to war. The document calls for robust regulation of AI and its developers to work for the common good rather than profit.

Pope Leo XIV issued a sweeping manifesto on safeguarding humanity as artificial intelligence impacts everything from work to war. The document, Magnifica humanitas, calls for robust regulation of AI and its developers to work for the common good rather than profit.

The pope denounced the culture of power driving the AI race, especially in developing ever more sophisticated methods of remote warfare. He declared that it was not permissible to entrust irreversible, lethal decisions to AI systems. Experts say the document will become a benchmark in the debate over AI, a point of reference for policymakers, researchers and ordinary folk alike





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