Pope Leo Concludes South America Trip with Lima Mass

Pope Leo ended his 12-day South America tour with a farewell Mass in Lima, addressing millions while urging leaders to protect democracy and defend the Amazon rainforest.

Pope Leo concluded his demanding 12-day South America journey on Monday by leading a farewell Mass in Lima, Peru. This event marked the end of a three-nation tour that included stops in Uruguay and Argentina. The pilgrimage drew a record 13 million people across various events and featured forceful speeches defending democracy and decrying conflict.

Pope Leo's Historical Tour and Health Context

Leo, originally from Chicago, served as a missionary in Peru for about 20 years. He holds dual citizenship as both a US and Peruvian citizen. This trip represents one of the most intense foreign tours taken by a Catholic leader in decades. It began less than a month after Leo underwent lung cancer surgery. Despite recent health challenges, the pontiff appeared in good form throughout the journey. He delivered long speeches in a firm voice while enduring blustering winds in Uruguay. He also faced high altitudes and hot temperatures in Peru without issue.

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Pope Leo Defends Democracy and Protects Amazon

During the final leg of the journey in Peru, Pope Leo urged President Keiko Fujimori to build confidence among her citizens. This advice followed her narrow election victory earlier this year. Leo also addressed environmental concerns at an event in a Peruvian city near the Amazon rainforest. He decried the exploitation of the jungle and urged Catholics to oppose deforestation. He called for perseverance in protecting the world's largest rainforest from pollution. In Argentina, the Pope made dozens of tours in an open-air popemobile. He met with local bishops and Catholic groups during the extensive schedule.

Pope Leo Advises Javier Milei on Social Policy

Pope Leo gave speeches to political leaders in each country visited. He urged Argentine President Javier Milei to avoid targeting the poorest citizens. Milei is a libertarian seen as a close ally of US President Donald Trump. The Church has strongly criticized an austerity agenda that cuts social services. Leo warned against policies that would harm the most vulnerable populations. This intervention highlights the Vatican's focus on social justice issues in the region.

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Survivors Criticize Small Meetings With Abuse Victims

Leo met with survivors of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy in both Argentina and Peru. The Vatican stated that the Pope discussed how the Church can better listen to abuse victims. However, some survivors criticized the size of these meetings. The gatherings consisted of only six victims in Peru and five in Argentina. Outside the Vatican embassy in Lima, victims staged a small protest. Jose Escardó, a survivor, said many hoped to be heard and looked in the eyes. They wanted the Pope to listen to their stories directly.

Lima Crowd and Bittersweet Emotions in Peru

Leo told a crowd of 1.5 million people gathered on a field at an airbase in Lima. He considered Peruvians as his people and stated he would always carry them with him. The Pope stated he would bring the energy of the trip back to Rome. His arrival in Lima on November 11 drew an estimated 3 million people. This was the largest event of Leo's 18-month papacy and the largest papal event since 2015. For residents of Chiclayo, where Leo served as bishop from 2015 to 2023, the visit was emotional. Rita Vigil, a 60-year-old resident, said they support the Pope through prayers. She noted that the Pope carries them in his heart despite the bittersweet nature of his departure.