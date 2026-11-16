Pope Leo Misses Catch at Peru Mass Ending 12-Day South America Trip

Pope Leo ended his successful streak of catching crowd items with a near miss during his farewell Mass in Lima, Peru, concluding a 12-day South American pilgrimage.

Pope Leo experienced a rare mishap on Monday, November 16, 2026, in Lima, Peru, as he arrived for a farewell Mass marking the end of his twelve-day journey through South America. The Pontiff, who had built a reputation for his agility and ability to catch items tossed by enthusiastic crowds, failed to secure an object thrown toward him during the event.

Failed Catch Near Lima Airbase Ends Streak

The incident occurred while Pope Leo was traveling in the popemobile, a vehicle designed for safe movement through dense gatherings of well-wishers. A large crowd had gathered at an airbase in Lima ahead of his departure back to Rome. One individual threw an object in the direction of the pontiff, but he missed the catch, and the item struck him near the eye. Photos and video footage from the scene captured the Pope rubbing his eye shortly after the impact, though there was no indication that he sustained any serious injury.

Also read Pope Leo Returns to Peru for Historic Tour of Cusco and Amazon

Rosary Thrown by Faithful During Sermon

Visual evidence suggested that the object which struck Pope Leo was likely a rosary, a string of prayer beads that pilgrims frequently ask the Pope to bless during public appearances. Despite the sudden impact near his eye, the Pontiff continued with his tour without interruption. He proceeded to deliver a sermon in which he expressed gratitude to the Peruvian people for their hospitality during his six-day visit to the country, which he has referred to as his homeland. The event marked a significant conclusion to his extended stay in the region.

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Pope Known for Agility and Previous Mishaps

Pope Leo, aged seventy-one, is well-known for his dexterity, a trait that has allowed him to successfully catch a variety of items including plush dolls, flags, and even a pizza offered by citizens in Chicago at St. Peter's Square in Rome. However, this was not his first attempt to catch such items to go awry. During a previous event in Rome, he apologized to the Vatican videographer in the back of his popemobile after knocking the camera operator while attempting to grab a thrown object. In that instance as well, he failed to make the catch, demonstrating that such moments, while rare, are not unprecedented for the active Pontiff.

Conclusion of 12-Day South American Journey

The missed catch at the Lima airbase served as a memorable footnote to a twelve-day trip that covered multiple locations across South America. The Pope's return journey to Rome was scheduled to follow this farewell Mass, concluding a period of intense diplomatic and spiritual engagement with the region. The successful navigation of the crowds and the completion of the schedule remained the primary focus of the day, overshadowing the minor incident involving the rosary.