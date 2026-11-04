Pope Leo XIV to Visit Argentina Nov 8-9, First Papal Trip in 39 Years

Pope Leo XIV will visit Argentina on Nov 8-9, 2026, the first papal trip there in 39 years, offering comfort after Francis never returned as pope. The visit comes amid Argentina's austerity under President Javier Milei and declining Catholic identity in Latin America.

Pope Leo XIV will visit Argentina on Nov 8-9, 2026, the first papal trip there in 39 years, offering comfort after Francis never returned as pope.

Pope Leo XIV Latin America Tour

The visit is part of an 11-day Latin America tour from Nov 6-17, covering 31,000 km across Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru. It is one of the most demanding overseas tours by a Catholic leader in decades. The 71-year-old pontiff will spend two days in Uruguay, three in Argentina, and nearly a week in Peru, where he will celebrate outdoor Masses expected to draw millions, address political leaders, join youth vigils, and reach remote Andean communities by helicopter.

Also read Pope Leo healthy and needs no extra measures for South America trip, Vatican says

The Vatican said the itinerary remains unchanged weeks after Leo's lung cancer surgery. In Argentina, Leo will be greeted by President Javier Milei at the foot of his plane when he arrives on Nov 8 from Uruguay. After a giant open-air mass in Buenos Aires on Nov 9, he will travel to the central city of Cordoba and to a basilica near Buenos Aires that attracts millions of pilgrims each year.

Francis' absence still hurts many Argentines, who think he avoided a visit to prevent a political earthquake and fresh divisions over local politics. Francis visited several countries in Latin America, including neighboring Brazil, during his 12 years as leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics. But he studiously avoided his own, an absence that disappointed many and fuelled ongoing speculation about why.

The most widely held view is that he feared a visit would be seen as endorsing the divisive centre-left Peronist movement in power for much of his papacy, until Libertarian President Javier Milei's win in 2023. He couldn't or didn't want to come, said Ruben Lozano, a 73-year-old from the northern province of Santa Fe, on a recent visit to the capital.

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In order to avoid creating divisions he said to himself: OK, I won't go to Argentina for the moment and everything will remain peaceful. Milei, who before becoming president copiously attacked Francis over his criticisms of capitalism and perceived leftist political stances, took the same view.

I have no doubt that Pope Francis wanted to come, and I think he didn't come because he knew that if he did, it would cause a political earthquake, Milei told Argentina's Radio Mitre in October. In a 2023 book-length interview, Francis argued being pope was a political role but that he drew the line at party politics. The current archbishop of Buenos Aires, Jorge Garcia Cuerva, has downplayed comparisons between the current and former Vatican leaders.

Argentina Political Divisions and Austerity

The successor of Peter is coming, not the successor of Francis, he said in August. Garcia Cuerva has billed the new papal visit as a chance to mend divisions in Argentine society, between the rich and poor, left and right. Leo will land in a country reeling after three years of biting austerity - Milei's cure for years of overspending and rampant inflation.

The Catholic Church has fiercely criticised the price paid by the poor for Milei's swingeing budget cuts and deregulation. Taking a leaf from Francis's book, Leo has put the poor and marginalised at the center of his papacy. I see Leo as a sort of continuation of the imprint that Francis left on the Vatican and the church, said Lozano.

At the entrance to Buenos Aires Cathedral, where the late Pope Francis served as archbishop for 15 years, a TV screen shows images of him kissing the feet of the faithful. Next to it, a poster advertises the open-air mass that US-born Leo will celebrate on Nov 9 in Buenos Aires, on the second-leg of his South American tour. For 23-year-old Sol Burgos, his arrival is a source of solace.

But Pope Leo's close ties to the world's most Catholic continent, cultivated over long years as a missionary and then archbishop in Peru, helped smooth the transition, she said. Latin America remains the world's largest Catholic region in absolute numbers. Yet the continent the Chicago-born pope is returning to is markedly less Catholic than the one he first encountered as a missionary decades ago.

Decline of Catholicism in Latin America

The Church has been losing ground to fast-growing evangelical denominations, more progressive social attitudes and individualized forms of worship. A Pew survey in 2024 of six of the most populous Latin American countries found that in all those nations fewer people were identifying as Catholic compared to a decade ago. Around one-fifth of adults in each country said they were raised Catholic but had left the Church, the poll found.

We have seen a decline in all of the countries that we surveyed in 2024, said Kirsten Lesage, an associate researcher at the Pew Research Center. There are fewer people identifying as Catholic. But, she added: The region is still very religious and they're very religious by a variety of standards. Rev.

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Jorge Reinaudo, a parish priest in Córdoba, Argentina, one of the cities on Pope Leo's itinerary, has spent nearly a decade building a social media following. He posts humorous sketches to his 800,000 followers across different platforms, gently poking fun at biblical stories and trends like superstitions aimed at helping Argentina's soccer team win the World Cup.

Growing numbers of younger people are seeking spirituality through retreats, silence and even Buddhist- or Hindu-inspired practices, often blending them with traditional Christian elements such as rosaries and holy water, he said in an interview. Not belonging to a religion does not mean people lack faith; it means they live out their faith in their own way, Reinaudo said.

Belief in God remains exceptionally high in Latin America compared to other global regions, even among the growing numbers of people who are unaffiliated with a religion, according to the Pew survey. That distinction suggests the Catholic Church's challenge is less disbelief than changes in worship habits and people keen to build their own spiritual identities outside traditional institutions, according to religious leaders and researchers interviewed by Reuters.

Marverick Ruben Mendoza Oseguera, a 31-year-old accountant in Honduras, came across Reinaudo on social media while following Argentine Catholic musicians. Raised Catholic, he said he became critical of organized religion after witnessing troubling behavior in church communities, including violence against women and clergy who appeared to protect abusers. Experiences like these eroded the trust and faith of many young people, including me, he said.

In all six countries Pew found adults 50 and older were more likely than those aged 18 to 34 to identify as Catholic. Oseguera attends a weekly online Eucharistic adoration service to help manage anxiety, finding comfort in the ritual even though he no longer identifies as Catholic. It feels more like spending time with a close friend, he said.

Changing Religious Habits and Beliefs

Catholic decline has coincided with a period of rapid social change across Latin America, as countries expanded rights ranging from abortion and euthanasia to same-sex marriage. However, Miguel Pastorino, a professor at Uruguay's Catholic University who studies the philosophy of religion, cautioned against attributing the Church's losses directly to those shifts, saying a broader culture of individual choice has also reshaped how people approach religion globally.

There's a growing trend toward à la carte religiosity, in which people create their own spiritual menu, without feeling the need to subscribe to any particular institution, he said. Evangelical groups have also made inroads among urban working populations in Latin America and are especially strong in Brazil, where nearly 27% of people identify as evangelical Christians. Pentecostalism, the fastest-growing branch, was introduced to Latin America by US missionaries a century ago.

Today, most towns are home to a Pentecostal chapel, where song and prayer often blare over loudspeakers onto the street. They go straight to personal testimony, like the early Church did, Pastorino said. When the Catholic Church goes into poor neighborhoods, it often does a great deal of social work, but very little evangelization.

However, events such as a papal visit can help strengthen Catholic identity, he said. Pablo Coimbra, a Uruguayan parish priest at Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe in Montevideo's Casavalle neighborhood, where the pope plans to visit on his second day, said the pontiff's impending arrival was already having an effect. More people were participating in Masses.