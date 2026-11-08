Pope Leo Visits Argentina to Navigate Tensions with President Milei

Pope Leo arrives in Argentina for his first visit since 1987, facing complex diplomatic challenges with President Javier Milei over austerity policies and social welfare.

Pope Leo began his visit to Argentina on Sunday, November 8, marking the first time a Catholic leader has toured the nation since 1987. The 71-year-old pontiff is undertaking the second leg of a rigorous 12-day diplomatic tour across South America that continues through November 17. His arrival in Buenos Aires follows a stop in Uruguay, where he advocated for regional cooperation and patient diplomacy over conflict. This journey represents one of the most physically demanding foreign trips for a Catholic leader in recent decades, coming less than a month after he underwent surgery for lung cancer.

Vatican Diplomatic Tensions with President Milei

Pope Leo is scheduled to address Argentine President Javier Milei on Sunday, a meeting that highlights significant ideological divides between the Holy See and the Argentine government. Milei, a libertarian politician elected in 2023 who is viewed as a close ally of former US President Donald Trump, has implemented strict austerity measures. The Catholic Church has publicly criticized these economic policies for disproportionately harming the country's poorest citizens. Additionally, tensions exist regarding foreign policy, as Milei has strongly supported the Iran war, a position that Pope Leo has criticized, causing friction with Trump.

Also read Pope Leo begins South America 'homecoming' tour with appeal for regional unity

Economic Austerity and Social Welfare Impacts

President Milei campaigned for office using a chainsaw symbol to represent his pledge to drastically cut state spending. Since taking power, his administration reports that annual inflation has dropped from over 200 percent to 33 percent. However, these economic gains have come with severe social costs, including widespread subsidy cuts, public-sector layoffs, and business closures. Surveys indicate that Milei's popularity has declined as households struggle with squeezed budgets, setting the stage for important elections next year where his economic approach will likely be a central issue.

Itinerary Focus on Marginalized Communities

The Pope's schedule in Argentina includes stops in four cities, with a specific focus on visiting vulnerable populations. On Monday, he will tour the Pequeño Cottolengo Don Orione care centre, which supports people with disabilities. Jorge Silanes, the religious director of the facility, noted that the visit carries heightened significance because recent spending cuts have reduced disability benefits. Pope Leo will also visit a prison, continuing his broader pastoral mission to highlight groups that are often marginalized by modern economic systems.

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Historical Context and Political Analysis

Historical tensions between the current administration and the previous papacy provide context for these diplomatic interactions. Milei previously insulted Pope Francis, an Argentine who served as pontiff for 12 years without visiting his home country, calling him an imbecile. Although Milei later sought to repair relations and visited the late pope at the Vatican, experts suggest that open conflict with Pope Leo offers no political advantage. Nicolas Watson of advisory firm Teneo stated that any comments on poverty or the limits of markets by Leo would likely be read as implicit criticism of Milei's government.

Global Stance on AI and Climate Change

Pope Leo has emerged as a more forceful voice on the global stage, frequently challenging right-wing leaders and modern technological trends. Over his 18-month papacy, he has warned about the risks of artificial intelligence and called for humane treatment of immigrants. He has also urged world leaders to take decisive action to address climate change. These positions have repeatedly put him at odds with Trump and other conservative political figures, distinguishing his diplomatic style from more conciliatory approaches of the past.

Sociological Impact on Argentine Society

Experts predict that the Pope's presence will energize opposition to the current government's economic programme. Fortunato Mallimaci, a sociologist at Argentina's Conicet research agency, noted that Leo's visit will create a sense of unity among those who feel excluded by Milei's policies. Veronica Gimenez Beliveau, a sociologist at the University of Buenos Aires, emphasized that the President could gain more by demonstrating an orderly administration rather than engaging in political battles. The visit serves as a critical moment for national reflection on the balance between fiscal discipline and social welfare.